It’s in Q2, like Pecco Bagnaiama in Qatar Jorge Martin he wasn’t as dominant as he had been in previous GPs. Indeed, already since Thursday he appeared more nervous and under pressure than his rival Bagnaia.

At the end of Friday he was seventh, with Pecco eighth (first and third in FP1). That is: he finished the sessions ahead of Bagnaia but still didn’t give the idea of ​​being the fastest, by much, as had practically always happened from Misano onwards.

These are the words of the Spaniard from Pramac at the end of Friday. It is perceived that he is not satisfied, he was even last or in the last positions for long stretches of FP2. Then he put it the software and the situation has improved.

About the day…

“I was four seconds from the first, but I knew it was the tyres. Obviously at that moment I felt frustrated, because I didn’t understand anything, I fell in every corner… he told Romagnoli (the crew chief, ed.) ‘I’m not going out anymore. ‘. The truth is that I didn’t understand much about the afternoon session. I had the feeling of falling in every corner, a very complicated situation, with the team we also gradually improved on the pace and then on the time attack. But we were intelligent and this shows that the experience we have has been useful. The tire was defective or something like that, I don’t know. I hope it doesn’t happen to me again, if it happens to me tomorrow I’ll finish last”

Still…

“At least I managed to be fast with the right tyres, this gives me some peace of mind. But I risked hurting myself. The tires didn’t work well. We don’t have to do anything in terms of set-up because the bike works well I’m calm because as soon as I pushed I was in front. I got into Q2, which was the goal.”

Tomorrow FP2 will be at a different time from the race…

“The FP2s tomorrow morning won’t be of any use, it will be important to do a good qualifying with tires that we won’t use in the Sprint in the evening. The information from the other Ducatis will help me, the other riders haven’t tried hard, I have.”