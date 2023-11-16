Losail – During the press conference with Francesco Bagnaia – just the two of them in the “ring” like two boxers -, Jorge Martin appears – at least to me – a little nervous, not very comfortable. Then, however, when he talks to the Spanish journalists at the end of the conference, he seems much more relaxed, calm, ready to joke.

Just the two of you, face to face. Interesting, right?

“Yes, also because the other time (in Sepang, NDA) he didn’t want to do it. We are like two boxers and, I think, we will have another one (face-to-face conference, in Valencia, NDA).

How does it feel?

“It doesn’t intimidate me”

And you intimidate him?

“Maybe, but it’s up to him”

Do you think there is any pilot who could give him a hand or could give it to you?

“I don’t care, because I can win and I can do it alone. I depend on myself (if Martin won the two sprints and the two races, he would be world champion regardless of the results of Bagnaia, NDA): the moment he is no longer in my hands and I need the help of other riders, I will not be able to control the situation”

When we spoke to you in Sepang, we still didn’t know that Bagnaia had been “warned” for tire pressure: what changes?

“It gives me a lot of confidence to know that they used this rule to beat me: I didn’t understand why it left me so far behind. Then I understood…”

How do you feel mentally and physically?

“It was definitely a long chase, but if you’re behind it’s less stressful than when you’re first and can’t wait for it to end. For me, on the contrary, I want to do more races to recover points. Furthermore, on these two tracks I feel strong”

What will make the difference?

“It’s very difficult to understand which track benefits one or the other. Because he won two years ago in Valencia and I finished second in my rookie season. Last year he had the pressure of the title and he failed to do well. In Qatar we were equal in 2022, while the year before I beat him. It’s complicated to understand, but I have faith in my speed and I’m confident, because, with equal conditions, it’s from Misano that I can beat him.”

Is it time to take a risk?

“You have to go faster than your rival and you have to take risks. The more you push, the more you risk: you can make the difference to win the race, but it can also go wrong.”

Here and in Valencia, due to the lower temperatures, there shouldn’t be any tire problems.

“It won’t affect you because even if you increase the pressure a little, as long as the tire is cold it will lower again and you can drive as usual”

A certain Marc Márquez continues to bet on Martín for the title.

“I hope he knows something and that he’s right: he’s been saying for many races that I’ll be the one to do it, but nobody knows”

Before Malaysia you said that the objective was to arrive in Valencia at the top of the championship: have you changed your mind?

“The objective is to arrive first in the standings or with the smallest possible number of points behind. There are races in which I have recovered more than 14 points: I hope this is one of those”

Can you win the four races?

“I have the speed to do it, if there is anyone who can do this it’s me”