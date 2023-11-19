Masia mathematically won the title, Sasaki finished in sixth place. Beautiful race, with lots of overtaking (and contacts) between the two rivals

November 19, 2023

James Masia he is the Moto3 world champion. The Spaniard, 23 years old, won the title by winning the penultimate GP, that of Qatar.

Concurrently Ayumu Sasaki he finished in sixth place. Ranking: Masia 271, Sasaki 243

farmhouse he won by leading a top race but also receiving a warning because, in the early stages of the match he made two questionable overtaking, to disturb his rival Sasaki: he entered the Japanese and then raised the bike to take him wide and send him backwards.

After the warning the Spaniard started running thinking more about himself who hindered Sasaki and showed all of his potential. In the final laps Masia took the lead without doing anything wrong and managed to win the GP.

Also on the podium were David Alonso and Deniz Oncu (the Turk started early and had to serve two LLPs, a sensational comeback). Fourth e first Italian Riccardo Rossi.

Other Italians: Bertelle seventh, Fenati 11th, Nepa 18th, Farioli out after an accident with Rueda (sanctioned with two LLPs).

The words of the new world champion



These are the words, in the heat of the moment, of a James Masia Very moved: “I’m starting to believe it now, I would like to thank my team for believing in me. We are champions and I’m very happy.”

Masia, born on 31 October 2000, won the Moto3 world championship at 23 years old. Today was his tenth career victory. In 19 races the Leopard team driver scored 271 points. For him four victories and ten podiums. Next year he will make his debut in Moto2.