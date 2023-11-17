Two sprints, two races, two riders fighting for the world title: every round, every session is fundamental. But, of course, we are not just talking about the challenge between Bagnaia and Martin, but also about Honda, about concessions, about a completely renovated and super modern circuit

November 17, 2023

Losail – A session with the sun and heatone with the artificial lights and a decidedly lower temperature: the day of testing for the Qatar GP is always special, absolutely unique.

To which it is added the unknown of new asphaltvery little rubber and with problems dusthowever the track is in the middle of the desert.

Furthermore, in the past we raced here after testing ten days before the GP. In short, they are many variables to take into consideration, in a race that could already assign the title to Pecco Bagnaia: with a 14 point advantage, if Pecco scored on Sunday evening 23 points more of Jorge Martin, he would be world champion.

Very complicated, but not impossible. Obviously, there are not only the two of them on the track, but with Lucio Cecchinello we also talk about Honda, HRC, concessions, riders and much more.

We are waiting for you live at 8.15pm (Italian) with your questions and considerations.