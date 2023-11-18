Losail – FP2: Franco Morbidelli slows down due to yellow flags, Aleix Espargaro doesn’t. An argument arises between the two, which ends with a very ugly gesture from the Spaniard, who slaps his rival. Morbidelli is calm in tone, but very harsh in his judgement.

“We have been called up to Race Direction, I have nothing to say to him. He usually has disproportionate reactions in some situations, exaggerated, even violent, bad to show the world, bad for the people who work with you, bad towards the drivers who race against you. For me, unfortunately, it was hard to have to live and be part of such a situation, but I remain proud and happy with my integrity, proud of being able to look everyone in the face: for this reason I had nothing to say to them in Race Direction and I will not have nothing to say to him in the future. I slowed down because Marquez was on the ground at turn 2, there were yellow flags. He slowed down less than me and passed me at turn 4; then I wanted to regain my position and passed him again at 5. Then he threw himself in like crazy at 6, even risking making me fall. After he made yet another scene, I went alongside him and signaled him to stay calm, but he gave me a “pizza” (a slap, NDA). It almost seems like a dream to see the reaction he had, not normal: we should compete with each other according to the rules of the game, we should have some sporting hatred towards our opponents, but not so great and without going so far as to give up a ” pizza” to a driver who slowed down for a specific reason. What kind of reaction is that, well… We all think that Aleix has a problem: throughout his career there are more episodes of which one should be ashamed than those of which he should be proud. He didn’t apologize to me: in Race Direction he came up with trivial justifications”

Espargaro, who unfortunately suffered a small fracture of the fibula in his left leg, did not hold the traditional press conference, but posted an audio comment on social media.

“It was a day to forget, first because of what happened with Morbidelli: I had the wrong reaction, certainly exaggerated. However, he was going slowly in the middle of the track, but I accept the sanction, the images are bad.”

Regarding the incident, Aleix says he was hit from behind by Miguel Oliveira, who later apologized. Espargaro feels a lot of pain, but doesn’t completely rule out his participation: it will depend on how the night goes and how he feels tomorrow. If Aleix were to race, he would have to serve the penalty of six places less on the starting grid which, incredibly, as had already happened with Marc Marquez at the beginning of the season, he will not have to serve in the next GP he will participate in, but here in Qatar, according to what was written by the Stewards. How do you say? To err is human, to persevere is diabolical…