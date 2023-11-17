Jorge Martin finishes ahead of everyone, with Johann Zarco second and Francesco Bagnaia third. Other Italians: Franco Morbidelli fifth, Luca Marini sixth, Fabio Di Giannantonio eighth, Enea Bastianini 17th, Marco Bezzecchi 18th

November 17, 2023

Losail – It’s moving rather slowly, for the moment. Maybe because the new asphalt is poorly rubberized; perhaps because the terrible downpour – high mountain stuff, rather than desert stuff – on Thursday night it didn’t do the track any good; maybe because it’s only the first round.

In fact that times are high, with Jorge Martin ahead of everyone in 1’56”393, two seconds slower of 1’54″338, track record in the race (1’52″772 the best pole, 2021). Martin has always been in the top positions, but his final time came after having mounted a new average at the rear.

Francesco Bagnaia, on the contrary and as usualwalked around the entire session with the same tires – hard front and hard rear -, making his best time in the 17th of the 17 total laps, just 0”229 slower of Martin.

How to say: the world champion he won the first challenge between the two rivals for the title, putting together an interesting amount of fast laps. How much does it matter? Not very much, because we will race with much lower temperatures and probably different asphalt conditions, because the track will be rubberised and cleaned. But it matters a little, both technically (Pecco started strongthe setup is good) and psychologically.

We see Zarco again



While the two protagonists of the championship are more or less always effective, the other Ducati riders they go onswing: one time good, the next bad, then good again. In Losail it is Johann Zarco returned quicklysecond at 0″172 with new tires at the end, while Enea Bastianini is once again in difficulty – at least according to the stopwatch, only 17th, just behind Alex Marquez, who crashed immediately, and just ahead of Marco Bezzecchi, who persisted for a long time with used tires.

Fernandez and Morbidelli surprised



The surprise of the day is fourth place for Raul Fernandez con Franco Morbidelli excellent fifth, a tenth faster than his teammate, only 11th. In short, there is great balance in this session too, with ten riders in half a second, and 14 in 0″703.

KTM, new rear wing



Good lap in the finale for Luca Marini (sixth) e Fabio Di Giannantonioat risk for 2024 (“Only the seat of the Ducati VR46 remains, Moto2 and SBK are not an option for me, better to be a test driver” he declared yesterday) a decent eighth.

Il the KTM pilot the faster it is Paul Espargaroninth, with Brad Binder tenth, while Jack Miller is 13th: a new “wing” has appeared on the tail of the Australian’s bike, decidedly more sophisticated and studied than the previous one (photo in the live broadcast).

Official Aprilia so-so



Aleix Espargaro fell after a few minutes, and then finished seventh, while Maverick Vinales was only 12th, after having done a few laps less than his rivals. This track should be suited to the characteristics of the RS-GP, let’s see how it goes in the afternoon: Raul Fernandez’s performance says that the potential is there.

Honda in great difficulty



Honda, on the other hand, is struggling a lot, occupying the last four positions: it can’t be a coincidence.