Bagnaia: + 21 on Martin



Let’s start with challenge for the title: the GP started with Bagnaia with only 7 points ahead of Martin, it ends with Pecco who has 21 to administer out of 37 to assign. It’s not a walk in the park, but it’s close. What happened? As he said yesterday and as was also seen in the qualifying rounds, the world champion, regardless of the result of the sprint, had the possibility of aiming for success. Today we understood that he wasn’t lying: starting in a fantastic way from the second row, Pecco lapped first after the start, and immediately tried to pull ahead, but being very careful not to wear out the tyres. At the same time, Martin had a huge problem when the traffic lights went out, with his Ducati which, as if going crazy, skidded first to the right and then to the left (it could be the opposite, it doesn’t change the concept…), so much so that he ended the first lap in eighth position, already 1″533 behind Bagnaia. Martin’s race is already compromised: he tries to recover, climbs up to sixth position, but then loses tenths after tenths, up to tenth place at the finish line. Returning to the garage he looks at the rear tire several times: the problem comes from there, we need to understand what. Pecco continues his pursuit of the lead, but when Fabio Di Giannantonio conquers second position, it is clear that he has plenty to stay with him, because his driving is soft, fluid, apparently effortless.

Map 8

Before the start, it was said in the paddock that the winner will be a rider from the Gresini team, because both Di Giannantonio and A.Marquez have not yet received a warning for the tire issue and they can – could – play on the pressure. We will see. On the track Di Giannantonio pushes hard, but on lap 18 the writing “map 8” appears, the famous indication given to Lorenzo in 2017 in Sepang so as not to bother Dovizioso. But this is not the reason, from the garage they let it be known that it was an agreement with the driver to tell him how much is left until the checkered flag. In fact, on the 19th lap, Fabio attacks Pecco and takes first place. You think: it’s over, Bagnaia has no interest in replying. But at the first corner of the 20th lap, Pecco, sucked into the wake of the Ducati in front of him, ends up braking very far: by a hair, but a hair, he avoids contact with Di Giannantonio, a contact that would have had devastating results. Pecco goes to the escape route – here the asphalt in addition to the track is tens of meters long -, then brings his Ducati back onto the track for a second place worth gold. For Di Giannantonio, a success filled with tears: of joy, of emotion, but perhaps also of anger for everything that is affecting him. A rider capable of winning a GP, is it right for him to stay out of the 2024 MotoGP?

Marini on the podium

To complete an all-Italian podium, which hasn’t happened since Silverstone 2015 – here is Luca Marini, the rider who will replace Marc Marquez on the Honda. Marini was one of the few to start with the soft front – as he did yesterday – managing the situation very well. A good result, before an adventure that promises to be complicated to say the least.

Well done Vinales, Bastianini fast lap

Having started not too well, as usual, Maverick Viñales then went very fast, finishing 80 thousandths of a second from the podium. Good boy. Enea Bastianini was also good, starting from behind and climbing up to eighth position, making a series of fast laps, the last of which was on the 22nd lap. Everything happened to Enea in testing, qualifying and the sprint, but in the race she demonstrated that the victory in Sepang was not a coincidence. Good race by Fabio Quartararo, seventh with Yamaha, while the first KTM was, as usual, that of Brad Bin Der, fifth after having been third for a long time.