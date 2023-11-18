Fabio Di Giannantonio is found in the paradoxical situation of being one of the fittest riders in MotoGP and at the same time the only one without a saddle for 2024.

Remember, in some ways, Loris Capirossi. Why?

Because Capirossi, after two years in 500, 1995 and 1996, returned to 250 but, to the last race in the premier class he won his first GP. Capirossi then dropped down to category e won the world championship in 1998only to then return to the 500 in 2000. Other times.

Let’s go back to Diggia, after the podium in Australia, great Sprint today in Qatar. His words.

About the race…

“We did well, even though I started badly, I made a mistake, then for half the lap I had the device activated, damn I went through the first corners with the front in crisis and the temperature and pressure were very high. I had to recover but preserve the front tyre. Then the closer I got to Jorge, the more I had a crisis at the front… I struggled a bit but had a very good performance. I couldn’t brake hard, I couldn’t bring much speed into the corners.”

Martin was amazing on the last lap…

“He was good, especially in the first sector but in my opinion we made a change which is bullshit, we have an ace up our sleeve to go like Jorge for tomorrow”

Can you win?

“Eh, it seems like we have an excellent pace, with an excellent start and excellent tire management we have a good chance”

On the future…

“Unfortunately it’s a bit of a strange situation. It’s my second year in MotoGP, it’s a shame that we threw away last year. This year’s growth was right and in time, however, dynamics and a domino effect happened which created this situation”

Possibility of test rider/third rider or Moto2 with a winning project, what do you choose?

“As long as possible I’ll try to stay in MotoGP, if it’s no longer there we’ll try to find another solution”

From 0 to 100, how much do you enjoy today’s race?

“98, I’m a perfectionist. I lost it from the start”