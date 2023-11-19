And in the end the first victory in MotoGP even arrived Fabio Di Giannantonio. The absurdity continues with a rider who, in his second year of MotoGP, achieves his first well-deserved victory and who risks being out of action for 2024.

Although, some images were shown on Sky Sport MotoGP: Diggia’s manager, Diego Tavano, speaking after the race, with Alessio Salucci “Uccio” and Pablo Nieto of VR46.

Negotiation open with VR46? This was confirmed by the manager himself, who told Sky: “I see some light. We had a first chat (with VR46, ed.)”.

The journalist Antonio Boselli then clarified that Boscoscuro wouldn’t want to know Of free Aldeguer.

And Diggia’s manager added: “I see a little light, for 5 minutes” that is, after speaking with Uccio and Nieto from VR46. In short, in the end the replacement for Luca Marini, headed to HRC, could just be Diggia.

But let’s get to the words of the winner of the Qatar GP.

Emotion?

“Beautiful, I haven’t realized yet, maybe I’ll feel the greatest emotions tomorrow, it’s something crazy, it’s something I’ve been trying to do as a child, to be the fastest in the world, at least for a day”

All the riders came around you… what does that mean to you?

“It surprised me a lot, it makes me very proud, I say it from the heart, I didn’t expect in the slightest to receive so much support and warmth from my opponents. I’m honoured, it means that ultimately I leave something perhaps to the people, I’m very happy and I want to thank them. Nice moment”

Whoever replaces you must replace someone who won with this bike…

“There’s little to say, he’s definitely going to find an excellent package, a super competitive bike so he’ll definitely be able to fight for victory, even in the championship. In the end he’s Marc Marquez and he can fight for a championship”

Can this result change your future?

“I hope so but I don’t know, I’m in my second year in MotoGP and I’m on time with the results I’m achieving, except that now there’s a lot of rush. I hope that this result can help Diego find a bike for next year “

Why, possibly, won’t you be able to find a motorbike for next year?

“The situation is truly strange, I wish the best to all the riders on the grid, but in two years I’ve done some good things, even a little better than the others, and yet I’m the one without a bike while others who have done worse perhaps already have contracts signed since May”