On Qatari Thursday, the winner of Sepang speaks

November 16, 2023

These are the words of Enea Bastianini on Thursday in Qatar.

On Sepang and the first victory of 2023 unlucky.

“Malaysia was a lucky weekend, always growing from Friday to Sunday. Naturally I watched the race again: I liked it, I was very determined from the start. I believe that here we will start from a good level, even if repeating ourselves is always complicated, because we are still settling, let’s say that I am not yet in my “comfort zone”. In Malaysia we did an excellent job, we improved a lot in braking which had been my weak point up until Sepang. Let’s say we’re getting settled, but there’s still a lack of work”

What surprised you?

“Honestly, the victory wasn’t in my thoughts, we managed to make excellent progress in a short time. After the victory I feel a little lighter: I was nervous, I wasn’t at ease. The team helped me, I feel more in shape, I found some mechanisms that I had lost”

Then Bastianini is asked about possible team games.

“It will be a tough finale for both of us, it will be a great challenge of the highest level, very tight. Let’s see how the race goes: as I already said in Sepang, I work for a team, it will certainly be right to avoid bothering Pecco if that’s the case, but whether I were to be in front remains to be seen… As we did in Malaysia, we can think about working together again on a trial basis, I think it suits both of us”