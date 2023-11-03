The 138th episode of #atuttogas, online on moto.it and on the main podcast platforms starting from 9am on Sunday 5 November, features the Ktm rider as a guest, who tells, among other things, how he lived these months after the terrible injury in the first GP in Portugal

November 3, 2023

I expected him to be at least annoyed by KTM’s choice to change his role for next season: no longer a pilot, but a test driver. Instead, Pol Espargaro transmits all his positivity even when faced with something that inevitably bothers him. It’s the same positivity that allowed him to face and overcome the terrible accident in the Portuguese GP, the first race of the season. An injury which, unfortunately, had consequences not only on this season, but also on the continuation of his career.

“It was a very hard period, even now I have confused memories, because my brain is as if it were putting on some sort of protection. We pilots are used to pain, but yesand now they made me experience only 50% of the pain I felt in the first two months, I couldn’t stand it. He has a great relationship with KTM, we started together with a complicated project: after the injury, we talked a lot, they offered me other jobs. It was difficult for me to accept it at first, but then you realize it’s the right decision.”

The podcast retraces his career (“You always want more, but my results aren’t that bad”), of Moto2 world title (“You remember it for your whole life”), on the Montmelò circuit, a stone’s throw from his house (“We didn’t go there so much, because it was too expensive: we watched the races on television”), of the choice to race motorbikes (“I played football, I was a goalkeeper. I loved it, but my dad told me that I would have to make a choice: I opted for motorbikes, to follow my brother”). Pol’s stories about Aleix are truly beautiful: “Everything was a little easier for me thanks to him”. The anecdote about the Suzuka 8 Hours, won with Yamaha, is also wonderful.

Why has Pol Espargaro never triumphed in MotoGP? And how were your two years at Honda? And the relationship with Marc Marquez (Pol reveals a very interesting detail)? And today’s MotoGP?

All the answers, some truly exciting, in the 138th episode of #atuttogas, online on Moto.it and on the main podcast platforms starting from 9am on Sunday 5 November.

