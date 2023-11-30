There was great anticipation for the young two-time world champion. About him His words

The wait around Pedro Acosta he has always been great, at least since the spring of 2021, since that unique debut in Moto3: three consecutive victories in the first four races.

In his fourth season in the world championship, Acosta is already in MotoGP with two titles in his pocket.

At the end of the day of testing in Valencia he achieved the 18th fastest time, but what were his sensations and emotions. Here are his words.

But how did your start with GasGas go?

“Happy start. Very happy. Everything, from the morning, from the first photo at nine until the fall at five. I walk away happy for the entire day. We started without touching the buttons, without touching anything, just to see what a MotoGP was like, the sensations it gave me and we made some mistakes. When I started, I’m not saying going fast, but when I started pressing the buttons I made a mistake: there were corners I made with the bike completely lowered. We took concrete steps during the day and this was very important. It was very important to see how the electronics worked over long distances, the tires, the brakes… To get a general idea. We are laying the foundations”

What surprised you most about MotoGP?

“It’s not the bike, but the amount of people around. I come from a big Moto2 team, there a rider has five people around him, here 20 or 30 who listen to what I say. And maybe ten are there to give just two pieces of advice, to make life a little easier.”

On devices…

“At first I flew into a rage. When I was about to unlock it I was already in the corner”

How did the fall go?

“It was a fall for being stubborn and wanting to get in. With MotoGP there are a lot of straights that aren’t straights because you’re fighting with the bike. When the bike did a wheelie I stayed on the left and thought “I’m going in”. I saw others doing curves, how could I not do it…”

Then the fall and the lesson…

“It was silly but it’s nice to experiment now that we’re starting. We already know that we shouldn’t be so stubborn and one more lap is better than returning to the pits on a scooter”

Su Pedrosa…

“I spoke to Dani during the lunch break, he came to meet me at the truck before I got on the bike the first time, to give me quite general, beginner advice in the sense of “watch out for this, if” Relax, this will happen. ..” So that I could take my time and not go “from zero to five”, but rather go first little by little, and then go more. Most of all it helped me not to make mistakes at the beginning, to gain momentum for the afternoon”

Acosta surrounded by the men of his team and KTM