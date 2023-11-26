As in 2022: the Bagnaia-Ducati duo remains at the top of the top class in motorcycling and it is a feat that few have achieved. Because to repeat yourself you need special conditions: a very competitive bike, a super team, a rider with a lot of class and balance. History says so

Per repeat the title in the highest displacement of motorcyclingand maybe even go on to have a series of successes, special conditions are required. In the case of Pecco Bagnaia Ducati’s technical supremacy was fundamental, if it had changed brand this year it would hardly have happened again. The team is also at the top. But on the other hand we must consider that Pecco was not alone on the red, there were eight riders on the Ducati this year. And many very, very good ones.

Historians know that it has almost always been this way, to repeat yourself you have to be on the best bike and in particular eras. The great one Augustinescapable of winning seven 500 titles in seven years between 1966 and 1972, was able to take advantage of the absolute dominance that MV Agusta exercised for many years. Even with the 350 Giacomo won seven titles in a row… lucky him! With stronger and more lasting competition he would have won, yes, because he was a great driver and certainly one of the best on the track, but he would have won less.

Even Valentinowith his five consecutive titles between 2001 and 2005 (and then two more later in 2008 and 2009) it had some advantages. In 500 and then in the first two years of MotoGP he was on super Hondas (even if he wasn’t the only one) and with a top team. And then he was able to unhinge everything, when he decided to move on to the Yamaha that he was struggling with and he triumphed with that too, twice in a row. His remains an epic undertaking, very difficult to replicate.

Then that’s it, in the Italian context only Ago, Valentino and now Francesco Bagnaia have been able to repeat themselves in the top class.

The other samples made in Italy



He was also the half-litre world champion twice Umberto Masetti with the Gilerabut he excelled in “distant” years, in the 1950 seasons and then in 1952. However, the other three Italian 500 world champions failed to repeat themselves: Libero Liberati champion in ’57 again with Gilerathen the two riders on the Suzuki-Gallina: Marco Lucchinelli in 1981 and Franco Uncini the following year.

However, if we also look at the other classes of the world championship, many great Italians have been able to establish beautiful winning series. The first is Carlo Ubbiali, nine titles in total between the 125 and 250 in the years from ’55 to ’60, with three series: two doubles and a hat-trick. Then, there is Max Biaggi with his four consecutive world championships won in two halves from ’94 to ’97there was Walter Villa also a four-time champion and with a hat-trick. Then there are more to point out Luca Cadalora, Pier Paolo Bianchi and Loris Capirossiwith three world titles and a double for each.

Ranging from pilots of all nationalities and engine capacity classes, the most prestigious series are those of Ago, which we have already seen, and then that of the Spanish Angel Nieto, thirteen times world champion. Nieto boasts four consecutive titles in 125 from ’81 to ’84, a hat trick in the 50 class and several doubles.

The best of all time, as regards the series of world titles in the top class: behind the champion Agostini there are, at five in a row, Mick Doohan on Honda and Valentino Rossi with Honda and Yamahasegue Mike Hailwood with MV Agusta with four. But Marc Marquez on the Honda also collected four titles in a row between 2016 and 2019, and this after the previous double in 2013 and 2014.

Followed, with a series of three world titles, Geoff Duke are Gilera (+1 isolated title), John Surtees with the MV Agusta (+1 him too), therefore Kenny Roberts e Wayne Rainey sulle Yamaha. Finally, with their doubles, here are the Englishmen Phil Read (MV) and Barry Sheene (Suzuki), in the company of Eddie Lawson who, before the ’88-’89 double title with Yamaha and Honda, had already won two championships on the bike to Yamaha.

In short, it’s too early to say but in the meantime his series has begun: Pecco Bagnaia, if he wants and can, has some great riders to catch up to, some real legends.