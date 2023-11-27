With a short press release the Japanese company made the agreement with the 26 year old Italian driver official

November 27, 2023

With a short statement (without even a photo) HRC has formalized the hiring of Luca Marini.

“Honda Racing Corporation is pleased to announce the signature of Luca Marini for the seasons 2024 e 2025 of the MotoGP World Championship. The 26-year-old entered the premier class in 2021 after taking six wins and 15 podiums in the Moto2 World Championship, finishing second in 2020. Since joining the premier class, Marini has achieved two Grand Prix podiums, two pole positions and four Sprint podiums in 2023. He will work alongside Joan Mir in the Factory Team with a two-year contract.”

Luca Marini, on his social profiles, wrote: “Now it’s official, the dream comes true. I will give everything.”