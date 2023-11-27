The driver grid for 2024 has finally been completed. The Roman driver has signed for one year

November 27, 2023

After Luca Marini official in HRC it also arrived the latest official: Fabio Di Giannantonio is a new driver for the Mooney VR46 team, for the 2024 season. So for the Roman one year contract.

Diggia will share the garage with his peer Marco Bezzecchiboth were born in 1998. The two will ride a 2023 Ducati Desmosedici GP.

Diggia this year he won his first GP in MotoGP (Qatar). He will dress the fluorescent yellow from the Tavullia Team for his third season in the Top class.

The Roman had a sensational season finale: in addition to the victory, also a podium in Australia, a podium in the Sprint in Qatar. Yesterday in Valencia he finished second but was then relegated to fourth due to tire pressure.

In his career, Diggia also has a second place in the Moto3 championship in 2018 and eight podiums in the intermediate class (with a victory at the 2021 Spanish GP).

For Diggia it is the first appointment with the new team already tomorrow when it will take to the track for the first day of testing of 2024.

The words of Diggia and Uccio



Fabio Di Giannantonio: “I’m happy to be part of a Such a strong team come il Mooney VR46 Racing Team, I can learn a lot and I can’t wait to start working together on this project, we can do some really cool things. In the last two seasons in MotoGP I have grown a lot and in this team I will certainly be able to mature further and achieve great results. I’m pumped, I can’t wait to meet all my new staff and start working on the track. Thanks to everyone who made this possible.”

Alessio Salucci, Team Director Mooney VR46 Racing Team, ha praised Fabio: “I’m really happy to announce that Fabio will join our team. It was an arrival unexpecteda bit in the running, at the last minute but I am satisfied that the choice fell on him. He made a great season finale, he didn’t lose heart when things maybe weren’t going right and I’m sure will be able to feel at home here. On a sporting level, he has proven to be among the fastest young Italians, he will continue to work with Ducati and the objective is to help him be not only competitive, but also consistent in his results. It is an ambitious project, it marks a turning point in the history of our Team, but I’m sure that we will all give our best to go in the same direction.”