Enea’s return to victory, Pecco ahead of Martin, Marini in HRC, Acosta world champion. Lots of themes!

November 12, 2023

There are many themes to analyze Zam e Livius Suppo:

The victory of Enea Bastianini, who returns to success after a year.

Pecco Bagnaia who finishes, by a margin, ahead of Jorge Martin.

A super consistent Alex Marquez.

Pedro Acosta Moto2 world champion at 19 years old, two world championships won in three years.

Luca Marini practically official in Honda HRC, he will be Marc Marquez’s replacement.

And in place of Marini, Fermin Aldeguer arrives in the Mooney VR46 team. The Boscoscuro team driver won today in Malaysia, his third success.

So in 2024 there will be two rookies in MotoGP: Acosta born in 2004 and Aldeguer, born in 2005.

And where is Di Giannantonio going? It’s difficult to predict now but the doors of MotoGP seem closed for him.

In all this, Yamaha was far better than Honda in Malaysia, while Alvaro Bautista revealed, after the games were over, that he had some physical pain that compromised his weekend (he also ended up behind Lecuona, also SBK rider but who here and there races with Honda, unlike Alvaro).

Live on Moto.it’s YT channel at 2.30pm