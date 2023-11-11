It seems that the question on the passage of Luca Marini at Honda HRC it has boiled down to a question of contract duration: its management is asking for two years, HRC seems to want to offer just one year.

After the uncertainties shown by Alberto Puig in this interview yesterday, on the Saturday of the Malaysian Sprint, the negotiations to replace Marc Marquez also seem to have had a sprint.

Marini seems to have become the lead candidate per HRCbut here we are not scanning the news in search of the scoop but we just want to make some considerations about why this transfer could be very inviting for Marini.

The reasons for yes



– Get away from the VR46 and by the reputation of recommended: the move to HRC would mark the breaking of that sort of umbilical cord that has always linked him to his cumbersome brother Valentino Rossi.

Let’s clarify: Marini is a very fast rider, with victories, podiums and poles in his career in the world championship. But the desire to free oneself on one’s own, without the aegis of VR46, certainly exists.

– Distance yourself from the Ducati, from the best bike of the lot: another reason that could give him satisfaction is to free himself from Ducati, but above all from the phrase “it’s only good because it’s on a Ducati”.

– Having the opportunity to contribute at the forefront to the development of a motorcycle: moving to HRC at 27 gives him the chance to embark on a path, if desired along the lines of the one undertaken in his time by Aleix Espargaro in Aprilia. Official rider with at least 5-6 good years ahead of him to be there when Honda becomes competitive again, thanks also to his contribution. I honestly think it is his greatest motivation.

– Be a driver of an official team: every driver’s ambition, naturally it is also Luca Marini’s. Being one in the largest manufacturer in the world is certainly a source of pride, even if things are going badly for HRC now.

– A better salary: Money definitely matters. And Marini, in a statement at the beginning of the year, had also pointed out how the pilots’ salaries were low. Certainly the transfer from Japan, from an official team, would be higher than what it is now.

The reasons for the noin my opinion, they weigh less: a podium in 2024, in a certain sense, would be worth much more than a victory with a Ducati this year. Bagnaia, Martin, Zarco, Bezzecchi, Alex Marquez have won races or sprints with Ducati this year. Only Marini, Diggia and the unfortunate Bastianini failed to do so.

Conclusion: Contributing to Honda’s rebirth could be the highlight of Luca Marini’s career.

What do you think?