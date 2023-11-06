How and where to watch the third to last event of the 2023 world championship season

November 6, 2023

We leave for the last unusual hat-trick: Malaysia-Qatar-Valencia. The first stage is Sepang where you arrive with Pecco Bagnaia leads by 13 points its a Jorge Martin in extraordinary shape. Who will be in front in the late afternoon of Sunday 12 November?

The challenge is beautiful and balanced.

What is certain is that Ducati again this year he won both the constructors’ and drivers’ championships, where he is still in the running, mathematically speaking, too Marco Bezzecchi.

The Borgo Panigale manufacturer also celebrated the two successes of Bautista and Bulega in Superbike and Supersport.

In Malaysia Sprint and long race they will have it same time: that is 8 Italian.

As usual Sky Sport MotoGP and Now broadcast the full live broadcast of all the weekend sessions and MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 races.

In clear: TV8 broadcasts MotoGP qualifying and Sprint live on Saturdays.

On Sunday the races of the three classes will be postponed to Sunday (Moto3 race 11.15am; Moto2 race 12.30pm; MotoGP race 14).

SKY AND TV8 TIMES



– Friday 10 November

FP1 Moto3: 2-2.35 (live SKY)

FP1 Moto2: 2.50-3.30 (live SKY)

FP1 MotoGP: 3.45-4.30 (live SKY)

FP2 Moto3: 6.15-6.50 (live SKY)

FP2 Moto2: 7,05-7,45 (diretta SKY)

MotoGP pre-qualifying: 8-9 (live SKY)

– Saturday 11 November

FP3 Moto3: 1.40-2.10 (live SKY)

FP3 Moto2: 2,25-2,55 (diretta SKY)

FP2 MotoGP: 3.10-3.40 (live SKY)

MotoGP qualifying: 3.50-4.30 (live SKY and TV8)

Moto3 qualifying: 5.50-6.30 (live SKY and TV8)

Moto2 qualifying: 6.45-7.25 (live SKY and TV8)

Sprint MotoGP: 8 (live SKY and TV8)

– Sunday 12 November

MotoGP Warm-Up: 3.40-3.50 (live SKY)

Moto3 race: 5 (live SKY and delayed TV8 at 11.15am)

Moto2 race: 6.15am (live SKY and delayed TV8 at 12.30pm)

MotoGP race: 8 (live SKY and delayed TV8 at 2pm)