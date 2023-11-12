After Martin (in Thailand) the world champion was also found with tire pressure outside the limits. Bastianini, Marini, Lecuona and Bautista were also booked

November 12, 2023

After Jorge MartinMarc Marquez, Dani Pedrosa and Aleix Espargaro, too Pecco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini, Luca Marini, Alvaro Bautista and Iker Lecuona were found with the tire pressures out of order at the end of the Malaysian GP.

The pressure of Bagnaia era below the limits permitted (below you will find the document signed by Freddie Spencer).

Espargaro is the only one who has received a penalty so far 3 seconds (found twice beyond limits).

Everyone else, including also the two contenders for the world championship, for now they have received a warning, a warning.

At the next breach all of them will have three second penalty: from then on new sanctions include a further 3 second penalty: 3, 6, 9 etc.

It is a fact to keep taken into consideration from a global perspective: Martin and Bagnaia will have to be careful not to exceed these limits again.