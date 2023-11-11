In Q1, this time the Honda rider stuck to his Yamaha rival, who had the speed to get into Q2. Franco did everything to make Marc understand that he didn’t want to be followed, he even ironically showed him the line to follow. No way. Result: both out of Q2

November 11, 2023

Sepang – After losing direct access to Q2 on Friday by just 84 thousandths (“I’m definitely annoyed about this”), Franco Morbidelli he was convinced he could compete in Q1, because he had been in the round preceding qualifying, FP2 very fastsecond only to Fabio Quartararo.

Therefore, the possibility of passing through to Q2 was certainly there, so much so that after the first attempt he was second again, behind Enea Bastianini. But after changing tires and returning to the track, here it is Marc Marquez that awaits him in the pit race. You get on the track, Morbidelli he would like to do his own I ride alone, Marquez follows him.

Franco tries to make him understand in every way who doesn’t want it in wakealso indicates to him, Ironicallythe road to pass. No way. The two slow down, give life to one skit seen too many times this year con Marquez always the protagonist, only the rider in front of him to follow changes. He doesn’t care if whoever is in front is playing for the title, the front row or more simply, as in the case of Morbidelli, access to Q2 which, given Franco’s position this season, would be worth as much as a front row.

For him, an eight-time world champion, the end always justifies the means. Morbidelli falls in trap. It’s going badly for both, both out of Q2.

Morbidelli’s words



“Once upon a time – attacks the Yamaha rider – if the one in front didn’t want to lead, whoever followed him it passed and ended there. Now is different”. Especially if the person following is Marc Marquez.

Morbidelli continues with his consideration.

“Once upon a time, “disrespect” among pilots was limited to last five laps of a race, now it’s been like this since the first second of FP1. Maybe the pressure has changed, we are all closer, the competition is very high. Marquez wanted to attack, I didn’t want him to do so because he often manages to get through to Q2 using this tactic. I was second at the time, pulling it would have meant a probable loss of position. Staying there playing with Marquez didn’t help, but if he had gone to Q2 thanks to my support I would have taken it a lot”.

Marquez: “It’s always been done like this”

For Marc Marquez, however, eh all normal.

“Franco and I have played a little, in a difficult moment for both of us and in a championship situation in which we have nothing to lose. Unfortunately it went badly: a shame, because in FP2 I had kept a good pace. These things happened in the past and they also happen now: it is normal for a slower rider to follow a faster one, I hope in 2024 to be me again the one followed”.

That’s right for him. The regulation doesn’t prohibit it, so he’s right. But is it right for an eight-time world champion to do this? For me no.