In the afternoon in Sepang the rider answered the many questions and curiosities of the journalists, after his world title, the second in three years

November 12, 2023

A driver who dedicates the victory “to himself who didn’t accept not winning” already says a lot, especially when he adds “the my approach is that if Pedro Acosta he’s at his best, can win 22 races”.

These words indicate one extreme trust within one’s possibilities and, at the same time, the awareness of having to to limit this trust, so as not to let it become arrogance.

Perhaps Pedro Acosta he thought he would win the Moto2 world championship already last year.

Perhaps Pedro Acosta he thinks, somewhere in his head, he can win it already in 2024 in MotoGP.

Meanwhile, alone 19 years, is already a two-time world champion, having won two world championships in three years. With the second place obtained in Sepang he achieved the mathematical certainty of the title: 320.5 points in 18 races. seven victories, 14 podiums, only one zero in 18 races. Domain.

These are the words of the class of 2004 in the post-race interview.

At 19 you are already a two-time World Champion, the youngest rider in history to do so, behind only Dani Pedrosa… Sounds good, right Pedro?

“Yes. Before coming to Malaysia I saw that it had been two years since we last won the Moto3 title, so it was nice to win it here.”

What was the key to the title?

“The key was last year. We prepared it very well, but things didn’t go well and I got angry. We couldn’t find the right conditions for me, I was probably too small and light. In these aspects I believe we have made a big step forward”

What can we expect next year?

“Next year is without expectations. Perhaps it is precisely the expectations that frustrated us in the first season in Moto2. The approach for 2024 is: have fun, learn with the team, because I think I can learn a lot from the KTM guys”

There are still two GPs to go, but you’ve won 7 races and been on the podium 14 times: it gives the impression of having had an easy life this year. Is that so?

“The hardest thing was managing myself. I didn’t crash last year because the bike was bad, and I didn’t crash because the bike didn’t allow me to do certain things. I crashed because I wanted to go too fast too soon. In the end I realized that I had to go through an adaptation process to know what I had to do on the bike so that things were easy for me”

Still…

“We saw that in Moto3 it was very easy for me to overtake, while in Moto2 it was very difficult to do so, in the first laps. Last year we improved our overtaking a lot, this year we improved our race starts and now from FP1 we are competitive. I think it was a combination. We put all the mistakes made last year in a box and said to ourselves: nothing can come from here.”

What deadline do you give yourself to be a competitive rider in MotoGP?

“I don’t set deadlines. It’s true that I’m very curious about the Monday after Valencia and to see how a MotoGP team works, to see how Brad, Jack and Augusto ride and how Dani rides, who I think can help me take a big step forward in my improvement. Understanding how I have to brake, how I have to turn, because these are the things that were difficult for me last year. On Monday after the Valencia GP I would like to start off on the right foot to take decisive steps.”

Do you understand that there are those who expect you to fight for the World Championship in the first year?

“It’s always nice when people think of you that way. It’s true that I also want to do well, but I won’t tell you that I can fight for a World Championship, because it’s something very important… for now. But I would like to do well, I would like to have good races, improve during the year and why not, be competitive at the end of the year with a KTM. We have seen how Binder, since he refined his style, is always in the top 6. It is true that for now the bike is a step backwards, it is not ready to win the World Championship, but in two years, fortunately or unfortunately for someone, it KTM will be the best bike on the grid”

Since your arrival at the World Championship you have been in Team Ajo, an environment that has taken care of you and protected you for three years…

“Changing teams is an important step, especially going to MotoGP, the most complicated category. After three years in the team I say I don’t want to leave, but I’m not leaving it completely. In the end, I’m lucky that Aki Ajo is like the academy for KTM riders. I know that KTM tried everything to make me a team with him in MotoGP and for this I really have to thank them very much. I went from not having confidence before joining Moto3 to wanting to create a personalized MotoGP team for myself. This is something very big. I know that sooner or later the two paths will cross, both in the official KTM team and in a satellite. I like the idea of ​​working with them again”

A classic, who is this title dedicated to?

“I dedicate it to Pedro whose things didn’t work… ‘That things don’t work’ means he doesn’t win. This is my big problem that I think I need to address. My approach is that if Pedro Acosta is at his best, he can win 22 races, but then unexpected events occur. But when you wear the official KTM colours, especially with Aki behind you, and with all the upper echelons of KTM looking at everything with a magnifying glass, anything but winning is bad. I have to learn to manage those defeats, whether they are my fault or due to things I cannot control.”

Still…

“It also applies to the Pedro who wasn’t doing well, to the Pedro who had problems that no one saw, to the one who stopped training for a while and who looked for another person to help him. Because many times, no matter how much you want it, you need a friendly push from someone.”

Aki is a very important figure in your career, is Albert Valera, your manager too?

“He is the one who gave me life when I had nothing. At the beginning it was complicated because he didn’t want to take me, he was too busy with Jorge Lorenzo. Albert was the one who gave me my first World Championship contract, the one who got me a long-term contract at KTM overnight, the one who got me into MotoGP, and the one who It’s somehow keeping my life going.”

An anecdote about everyday life…

“At the beginning of my collaboration with Albert he suggested that I go and live in Andorra. After a couple of days I told him: “Albert, I’m not leaving the house.” And I don’t say this because the country is ugly, on the contrary, it is very beautiful, but I was so depressed at not seeing the sun or the beach that I couldn’t take it anymore. I still live at home, although it’s true that I’m trying to become a little independent. I feel good in Murcia, people have gotten used to seeing me, I go out and I’m a different person. I’m not famous, they don’t stop me every ten meters… I can see it very well… I’m fine in Mazarrón. From my house I can see the beach, where I’m trying to move is 20 meters from the beach, this is important to me”

But in Andorra you would save!

“I prefer to pay!”

Today is a big party, time to celebrate…

“Yesterday we went bowling, I think we’ll go again today. There is a race next week and I want to do well. The team is playing for the World Team Championship and if I won both races I would get close to 400 points, which would be a lot of points.”