Domination by Alex Marquez, ahead of Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia, who loses another two points. Excellent fourth place for Enea Bastianini. Other Italians: Marco Bezzecchi seventh, Luca Marini ninth, Franco Morbidelli 11th, Fabio Di Giannantonio 13th. Alvaro Bautista 22nd. Sprint beautiful: rating 8

November 11, 2023

Sepang – It seemed that Francesco Bagnaia had morenot only for the pole position, but also for the race pace.

So, when Bagnaia is shot very well and immediately took the lead, there was speculation that he could even extend. Pecco tried, but he didn’t succeed and on the sixth lap he lost the first position, overtaken by Alex Marquez and a few corners later also the second, passed at 14 by Jorge Martin. Bagnaia had no chance to reply, he simply didn’t have the pace of those in front of him; On the contrary, he had to resist Enea Bastianinifinally competitive, who, in truth, never attacked him.

A little because Pecco was almost unapproachable in braking, but, above all, because Enea he didn’t want to sink the blow: the fact is that he managed to maintain third place. Precious, which allows him to limit the damage: two points lost, he has 11 left.

Bravo Alex Marquez



The Gresini team rider has been going strong since Friday morning and was particularly effective in the race, with a couple of really convincing overtakingswithout fear, with the bike well in hand.

Once in command, AM73 has lengthened, he gained an edge, he became uncatchable. For him it is the second success in the sprint, this one even more convincing than the first.

Martin still in front



Until the fifth lap, Bagnaia seemed in great shape and Martin was in difficultybut in a few corners – that of the sixth passage – the situation was completely reversed.

As we had also seen in the morning, Jorge is not as explosive here as in previous GPs: despite this, he is arrived once again in front of Bagnaia.

I think it’s the most significant aspect for Jorge and worrying for Pecco, because if you can recover other points – even if few – on an occasion where you apparently have fewer than your rival, you can take a big charge.

Good KTM, the others don’t exist



Good performance by KTM, with Brad Binder who also tried to attack his two Ducati teammates on the last lap.

He didn’t succeed due to a long accident in the first corner of the last lap, but Brad still put in a good performance. Just as, finally, Jack Millersixth: it’s been a while since we’ve seen the Australian so effective.

The others, in fact, they didn’t see each other. Aprilia was nowhere to be seen, tenth with Maverick Vinales; we didn’t see the Yamaha: something must have happened to Fabio Quartararo on the first lap (he was 18th) and 11th with Franco Morbidelli; Honda was nowhere to be seen, 19th with Takaaki Nakagami and 21st with Marc Marquez, who restarted after falling to 14th halfway through the GP.

Bautista at 36”



Alvaro Bautista he compromised his first sprint in MotoGP with a bad qualifying and finished 22nd (behind him only Joan Mir, who also crashed and restarted) at 36″501.

The return of the SBK world champion seems much more complicated than expected.