Ducati double with Alex Marquez ahead of Jorge Martin, the only ones to go under 1’58”. Third and fourth went to KTM with Jack Miller and Brad Binder. Italians: Luca Marini sixth, Francesco Bagnaia eighth, Marco Bezzecchi ninth, Franco Morbidelli 11th, Enea Bastianini 12th, Fabio Di Giannantonio 14th. Alvaro Bautista: 22nd at 2″547

November 10, 2023

Sepang – We started pushing straight away, worried about the rain, which, however, never arrived on the circuit. We therefore always rode on slicks, with the last 15 minutes dedicated to attacking the tempo.

Only two pilots they went down the 1’58 wall”: Alex Marquez (1’57”823) e Jorge Martin (1’57”997). The absolute record in Sepang (1’57”790) is therefore just two tenths away. Alex started well immediately, only to have a drop and return to the front in the last lap, while Jorge was always the reference, very fast not only in the flying lap, but also over the distance: his pace, even after 14 laps with the tires used it was really good.

But also Francesco Bagnaia was consistently fast, and then finished eighth in 1’58”420, 0”597 from Marquez and 0”42 from his rival for the world title. Pecco had a good session, I think he will be satisfied. Martin remains fasterbut the feeling – later we will see the detailed analysis – is that he can play great.

Becomes very important the qualification: last year, Bagnaia won starting from the third row (if I remember correctly), but now it’s different, against an opponent like this you have to start from the first row, maximum from the second. Of course, here too the riders are very close, it won’t be easy, but we need to build the race with a good qualifying.

Competitive KTM



Jack Miller returns to the topthird and 0”075 faster than his teammate Brad Binderfor a valuable third and fourth position, because it is not just the result of a good lap: the RC16 seems competitive, we can play for it here too.

Vinales returns to the front



After apparently very complicated FP1, Maverick Vinales he went back up to the fifth position with the attack on the time, while teammate Aleix Espargaro, 20th, had a very difficult day: three crashes for him in three different corners (1, 5 and 9). Vinales is therefore the only Aprilia already in Q2: they probably won’t be too satisfied in the Noale garage.

Quartararo sends Morbidelli to hell



We are celebrating at Yamaha Fabio Quartararo in the ten (seventh), while Franco Morbidelli, 11th, missed out on direct access to Q2 by just 84 thousandths. What a pity. At the end of the session, Quartararo sent blatantly to that country Morbidelliprobably guilty of slowing him down in the last tight lap.

Honda out of 10



All Hondas out of the ten, with Marc Marquez 15esimoimmediately in front of Joan Mir, 16th. Marquez, as usual, tried to exploit the slipstream of a Ducati rider – in this case Martin – but only partially succeeded in his attempt, also because Jorge went wide a couple of times on purpose to get his rival out of the slipstream.

Bautista at 2”547



The two-time SBK world champion, Alvaro Bautista has improved compared to the morning, he is a little closer to the leaders, but the gap remains important, even from the third to last: Takaaki Nakagami is 0″615. Behind him, the other rider coming from SBK, Iker Lecuona, confirming that MotoGP, if you don’t know it, is an ugly beast.

I 10 in Q2



Here are the ten riders already in Q2: A.Marquez, Martin, Miller, Binder, Vinales, Marini, Quartararo, Bagnaia, Bezzecchi and Zarco.