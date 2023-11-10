Sepang – As expected, Francesco Bagnaia is very satisfied of his Friday. The analysis of the two rounds speaks clearly: the world champion he has the pace – that, in truth, he always had it – and in Sepang he found it again speed too on the dry ride. Not surprisingly, his comment is decidedly positive.

“I am very, very happy: It’s the first Friday in a long time, probably since Barcelona, ​​that I’ve finished the day without asking for any particular changes from the team for Saturday. In the afternoon we took a further step forward with the soft rear tire (the medium, NDA). It was definitely a positive day.”

How important is it to already be in Q2?

“Very. But even more significant is the speed: in Thailand I was also in the top ten, but I didn’t have the same sensations as I have today. Unfortunately, on the second attempt I took the yellow flag, otherwise I could have been closer, let’s say in the top three. But my very good pace counts more: now we just need to make another small improvement tomorrow morning”

According to Martin, you and him are best placed over the distance.

“Indeed, we were both very consistent: Alex Marquez seems to be able to make better use of the new tyre, but Jorge and I have something more with the used one. Also pay attention to Binder, he improved a lot during the last session”

Will it be essential to start from the front row?

“On this track, to be honest, not that much, even the second row could be enough, because the straight to get to the first corner is long and with good braking you can recover and get in front. Martin, from Barcelona onwards, was stronger than me in the attack at the time, but here we are closer: it is clear that it would be important to start from the first three boxes”

How does the challenge change compared to last year?

“It’s very different. In 2022 I was fighting with Quartararo, who was in a difficult moment and couldn’t be as fast as he was in the first part of the season, while now we have two bikes that are exactly the same, each can see the other’s data. Everything is much more balanced”

What do you think of Bautista’s performance?

“MotoGP is the best of the best, he’s just here to have fun. With the pace we have in MotoGP, you have to be fast straight away, in SBK the dynamics are different. Here the level of the bikes and the riders is different, the tires change a lot: in short, it’s not easy”