Francesco Bagnaia first and Jorge Martin second, only 0″058 between the two: exciting. Completing the front row was an excellent Enea Bastianini, who moved up from Q1. Other Italians: Luca Marini fifth, Marco Bezzecchi sixth, Fabio Di Giannantonio 11th, Franco Morbidelli 15th. Alvaro Bautista: 22nd. Meanwhile Paolo Ciabatti opens the doors of the official team to Jorge Martin

November 11, 2023

Sepang – Sei Ducati ai first six places – it hadn’t happened since 1998 that a manufacturer had monopolized the top six positions, then Honda had succeeded – three GP23s in the top three, the two riders competing for the title in the top two, with Francesco Bagnaia first and Jorge Martin secondtrailing by just 58 thousandths.

To complete the first row, Enea Bastianini, passed from Q1: a good response from Enea, who was somehow questioned by sporting director Paolo Ciabatti, who declared: “Martin’s performances must be taken into consideration for the official team”. To be verified, but if said in this way it is certainly unexpected at this moment, at least inappropriate.

What a challenge



Let’s go back to the events on the track, certainly more exciting and exciting: the challenge between Bagnaia and Martin was very high level, as is the case for the title, with the two protagonists separated by only 13 points. After the first attempt, Jorge Martin was in front of everyone, with Francesco Bagnaia fourth; but with the second tyre, the world champion managed to go down up to 1’57”4910″058 faster than Martin, who was unable to respond because he crashed, fortunately without consequences, at turn 4. The feeling is that a sprinting at the highest level: on the stepaccording to my analysis, Bagnaia And better placed, but being a short race, Martin could exploit his explosiveness, without worrying too much about the tyres. It must be said, however, that until now Jorge was less fast compared to the last GPs.

Well done Bastianini



On one of his favorite tracks, where in 2022 he had created a wonderful challenge with Bagnaia, Bastianini returns as protagonist.

Last in Thailand, out of 10 yesterday, Aeneas reacted greatly, managing to conquer one of the two places for Q2 (the other was taken by Fabio Di Giannantonio, who then finished 11th). Having one less tire available, in Q2 he remained in the garage to watch the others make the first attempt, then came on for the last six minutes, coming within 0.099 of his teammate.

Also thanks to Rear thumb brake (“It took me a moment to get used to it”), mounted in this GP, Enea is back the phenomenal driver of 2022: the front row is truly a great answer to Ciabatti and all the doubts. Of course they are only qualifying, there is still everything to do, but in the meantime it is right to enjoy this performance.

Interesting second row



In the second row we find Alex Marquez, competitive since Friday morning, Luca Marini, dropped during Q2, but still very effective, Marco Bezzecchi, slipped in FP2: all three have a good pace (Marquez is the most effective), but all three are not perfectly set up. But they can sprint very well.

Binder first of all



In seventh place, Brad Binder with the KTM, 0″559 behind: he has a good pace, with a good start he could even aim for the podium.

Become instead more difficult for Fabio Quartararo, first in FP2 and also a reference in terms of race pace: will he be able to recover by starting so far back? With the M1 it seems more complicated, but not impossible.

The first Aprilia is that of Maverick Vinalesninth, the only one in Q2: another complicated race awaits Noale (the CEO of Aprilia Racing, Massimo Rivolais the guest of tomorrow’s episode of #atuttogas, the Moto.it podcast).

Morbidelli out of Q2, Marquez not very sporty



After being very fast in FP2 (which ended with the second half), Franco Morbidelli he was aiming for Q2, which he failed to achieve also because annoyed by the usual Marc Marquez.

Morbidelli did everything to get him out of his wake, but MM93 used his usual tactic, slowing down noticeably when Morbidelli did so in front of him. In the end, things went badly for both of them, with Marquez crashing on the last lap and Morbidelli only 15th. For goodness sake, it’s all legitimate, it’s not outside the rules. But bad, very bad for an eight-time world champion.

Bautista 22nd



The return to MotoGP of Alvaro Bautista wasn’t too exciting in qualifying, only 22nd.

But in FP2, the three-time world champion showed good progress and decent speed. It takes time, which Alvaro, unfortunately, He has not.