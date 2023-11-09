Sepang – How is Francesco Bagnaia? Is he tense, nervous, relaxed, peaceful? It is very difficult to answer this question, because on the eve of a race it Pecco’s state of mind it never changes, at least apparently. He is always calm, never worried.

“This is actually one of my favorite circuits: it’s nice to be here, I have many good memories on this track in all categories. Let’s see what the weather will be like (today it rained practically all day, NDA) but I am convinced that we can be competitive in all conditions. Part of the circuit has been resurfaced (from turns 7 to 12, NDA): I also think this is a positive aspect”

After Thailand you said that it will be important to get back to the front in qualifying: can you do it here?

“I hope so. The possibilities are certainly there, I was also strong here in the February tests. I hope there can be a good challenge with Martin in this respect too”

How much pressure do you feel?

“It’s nice to have this kind of pressure, it means you’re fighting for something as important as the world title. Then everyone reacts in their own way, for me the pressure is a good push”

Is it comparable to last year?

“In 2022 here I was under pressure all weekend, but then I won the race. I believe that last year’s experience will help me, even if today the situation is very different. In any case, I experience the pressure as a motivation”

Martin has a “warning” regarding the issue of tire pressure: could it be an advantage for you, a situation to also exploit at a regulatory level?

“It is certainly important for me to have this type of ‘wild card’ to play, although I think it will be more important to have it for Qatar, where it will be colder. For me it is inconceivable to think of going against the rules to gain an advantage, but we also know that it is very difficult to stay within the limits. I must say that my team is doing a great job in this respect too”

What do you think Bautista can do?

“It’s certainly a good opportunity for him to have fun, our bike is incredible in many aspects: I think it would be good for him to get to the top ten”

There is talk of the possibility of Jorge Martin replacing Enea Bastianini at your side: what do you think?

“I don’t know, I’ve never been involved in these types of decisions”