Sepang – During qualifying, an overlay was shown on the screen rather clear statement by Paolo Ciabattisporting director of Ducati Corse: “The performances of Jorge Martin must be taken into account for the official team”.

Words that are mine you seem inappropriate at this moment, not only towards Enea Bastianini – confirmed, let’s remember, in the official team on August 31st with a written contract -, who is struggling to recover after a very difficult season, but also regarding Francesco Bagnaia (who today, in qualifying, “helped” Bastianini set the third fastest time) and Jorge Martin who are fighting for the world title.

I told CiabattiI expressed all mine to him perplexity and also the nuisance for his statement.

Here’s what he replied to me: “Either you tell lies or you tell the truth – Paolo explains to me -: I was asked a specific question about Martin and I said exactly how things are: I can’t rule it out that Martin will be in the official team in 2024. In my position, six forced to make certain considerationsour task is to have the best possible team for 2024. In 2022 we chose Bastianini, because his performances had been better than Martin’s, believing that this was the best decision at the time. Now, however, we have to evaluate the possibility of putting Martin, who is an official Ducati rider in all respects, in the internal team precisely because of his performances. We have to think about what could be the best choice for the official team, a choice that we must not make today and which is not guaranteed to lead to a change: the internal team must present itself in 2024 in the best possible conditions to try to win all the titles. Today, the pilots the strongest are Bagnaia and Martin”.

So recap, I understood it like this: if Martin were to win the title, in 2024 he will certainly be in the official team. But in my opinion, it will still be moved in the internal team even if he doesn’t win the world championship, unless Bastianini achieves sensational results from here on out.