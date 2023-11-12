World Cup still open but Masia and Sasaki are playing for it, 13 points between them

First victory in Moto3 for Collin Veijer. The rider from the Netherlands beat Ayumu Sasaki e James Masia.

As far as the world championship is concerned, the ranking says Masia 246 points e Sasaki 233. The Japanese hasn’t won a race yet but he’s still there for the world championship.

As for the Italians, the first was Filippo Farioli, ninth but Matteo Bertelle, who finished 11th, was in the podium area for the entire race, only to then retreat at the end to avoid Rueda and Oncu, involved in an accident.

Romano Fenati, upon his return after the injury, he fell, as did Riccardo Rossi.

Classifica gara Moto3