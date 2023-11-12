Ramirez is also on the podium together with Fermin and Pedro

November 12, 2023

Pedro Acosta he won his second world championship in three years of world championship racing. At just 19 years old the Spaniard is Moto3 and Moto2 world champion.

The mathematical certainty arrived in Malaysia where Pedro finished behind Fermin Aldeguer It is the third success in Moto2 for the rider from Luca Boscoscuro’s team.

Apparently they will be Acosta and Aldeguer i rookie of the 2024 MotoGP world championship, news that emerged today and which is almost certain.

He was also on the podium of the Moto2 race in Sepang together with Aldeguer and Acosta Marcos Ramirez.

Italians: Arbolino tenth and Foggia 15th. Vietti did not finish the race. Tony maintains second place in the world championship.

Returning to Acosta, the class of 2004 managed to obtain 14 podiums in 18 races, exceeding 300 points and also obtaining six victories: a well-deserved title.

