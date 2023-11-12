All that is missing is the official status of the two new market movements

November 12, 2023

Firmin Aldeguer is ready for the Ducati and for the team Mooney VR46. The second consecutive victory for the Spanish driver class of 2005 It has great value, because it arrived early huge gap its a phenomenon like Pedro Acosta.

After a complicated start to the season, Aldeguer found new confidence in his Boscoscuro and in the last races he has always been a great protagonist.

Luca Boscoscuro has invested a lot in this driver, raising him for two years in the CEV and then bringing him to the world championship in 2022.

After Honda’s attempts – denied by Alberto Puighowever – on Thursday Boscoscuro had received assurances that he would remain there, but now the situation is changed again.

“No one said anything to me,” Boscoscuro repeats, but now it is practically certain That Aldeguer will replace Luca Marini on the Ducati of the VR46 team.

For Valentino Rossi’s team it would be (is) an excellent opportunity to continue the work of developing young talents, even if, for the first time, he would be a boy not raised by the Academy.

“Marini in the official HRC team? AND coherent with our project, to help our pilots arrive in one official team. But the contract hasn’t been signed yet,” he says Alessio Salucci, track manager of the VR46 Academy project. But now it’s all done: Marini in HRC, Aldeguer in VR46.

We await the official confirmation.