The VR46 team rider has not yet fully recovered after the injury and operation a month ago. “After three intense GPs it was important to return home. I’m getting better day after day, but I’m still not there. The goal is to fight for the podium”

November 9, 2023

Sepang – At the press conference, Marco Bezzecchi it seems serious, maybe even a little worried. Evidently, the right shoulder he injured at the Ranch is still bothering him.

“They were 3 intense GPs, it was important to return home and recover as much as possible, to try to be ready for the last part of the season. I feel better now, although I will definitely still have some pain on the bike. But, in general, I was positively surprised by my condition. These days I’ve only thought about recovering, I’ve never gotten on the bike: I’m not 100% yet, even if the situation is improving day by day. But we need to be realistic and know that there will be suffering in these races too.”

Are you worse off than you expected?

“No, my body reacted well. But I’m not completely there yet.”

Could the rain give you a hand?

“Water certainly helps from a physical point of view, but it’s such a hassle for everything else that I still prefer it to be dry. However, it is clear that the weather could be one of the keys to the weekend”

In any case, even if not at your best, you were competitive in Thailand.

“Yes, I was fast, but in the race I made some mistakes and lost time. But I was consistent and quite effective: I think we can do the same here too”

What is the goal?

“Being competitive for the podium: I was also fast in Thailand but I didn’t make it, also due to some mistakes on my part, as I mentioned. We need to try to do better here.”