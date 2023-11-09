Sepang – To best prepare for the season finale, Jorge Martin did not return to Europe after the Thailand GP, but preferred to stop in Bali for a week.

“I made this choice so as not to lose the habit with the heat, with high temperatures. After the Thailand GP I was really very happy, but now I’m happy to be here.”

Didn’t you have a good time on holiday?

“On the contrary, I had a great time, but when you have so much time available, you also have a lot of thoughts, reasons about the possibilities of winning or losing… I prefer when there is one race after another, when you are on the track you are more relaxed and focused on what you do, there are no distractions”

You’ve always done very well here.

“Yes, this is a track that I like, even though last year I crashed while trying to recover. But up until that point I was going very well and in qualifying I had obtained pole. Part of it has been resurfaced, let’s see how the track changes: it should be even faster”

Are you worried about the warning you received for tire pressure?

“In Thailand we made this mistake: we are always at the limit, but we need to be more careful”

Could you have handled the situation differently?

“Already from the third lap I knew that it would have been better if I had gotten behind another rider (so the tire pressure rises, NDA), but I preferred to stay in front, I was comfortable, it seemed more logical to me”

Aleix Espargaro said that you could also “play” with the tire pressure, because you have the possibility of winning with more than three seconds of advantage.

“Maybe it’s a possibility, but it’s not simple”

What is the goal?

“Recover points. It doesn’t matter how many, the important thing is to get closer to Bagnaia”

There is talk of a possibility of your transfer to the official team: what do you think?

“I can’t say much about this, but I would be proud to continue in Pramac. Of course, if Ducati wanted me in the official team, I would be super happy”