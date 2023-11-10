Sepang – The feeling is this: Jorge Martin is not as explosive as usual, it is also a little more tense, contracted, less relaxed. It is inevitable that this is the case and the Pramac team rider confirms this.

“This morning, when I entered the track, I was a little stuck for the first 2-3 laps. Then I loosened up, I thought about driving and having fun as usual.”

The pressureIn short, he has it too. Among other things, today was particularly busy.

“FP2 was stressful, because it was there for the whole session threat of rain and it was absolutely necessary to always remain in the ten, we couldn’t relax for a second. In this situation, it’s not easy to manage everything, you have to stay very focused. Precisely because of the possibility of rain, we changed strategy”

That is to say?

“I immediately made an attack on the time with the new tire so as not to risk being out of the top ten. Then we mounted a used one, I kept a pace that satisfies me. In the end though, in the last attempt I wasn’t perfect and I could only do one lap. I think there is room for improvement: tomorrow I have to improve, I think we can go below the track record (1’57″790, which belongs to Martin himself)”

How did you like the circuit with the new asphalt from turns 7 to 12?

“It’s a little different: some potholes have disappeared, but others have appeared, but overall it’s improved”

What if it were to rain?

“It would be a risk for everyone, but the last race held in water (Japan, NDA) I won”