The commentary on the first session in Malaysia

November 10, 2023

Sepang – It’s sunny, it’s very hot, but it could change in the afternoon: I’m here clouds arriving.

In the first session we turn under the track record (Martin 2022, 1’59”634) and 1”8 from the best ever Sepang lap (Martin 2022, 1’57”790).

It’s always Jorge Martin ahead of everyone in 1’59”513, achieved at the end with a pair of medium tyres, while almost all the other riders closed the session with soft front and hard rear. Martin confirms his form, while Francesco Bagnaia he confirms his working method here too: for him in FP1 time matters little, he is 15th at 1″375.

He does this in the morning free practice look at everything except the stopwatch, but it’s clear that it can’t be easy to stay calm when you see your rival’s name in front of everyone. He, however, succeeds – or at least he has always succeeded until now – evidently sure of his actions.

Bagnaia was behind in the standings for the entire session, with two different bikes in the garage: one with wings on the fork and one without. Ducati also confirms its reference to Sepang: Alex Marquez is second at 0″049, Johann Zarco third at 0″401, Luca Marini sixth at 0″729, Marco Bezzecchi eighth at 0″738. In other words, only the two GP23s of the internal team are missing: we talked about Bagnaia, while Enea Bastianini is 16th, 0″014 behind his teammate. I think he was expecting another start.

YAMAHA, WHAT A SURPRISE



Excellent result for Yamaha, fourth with Franco Morbidelli and fifth with Fabio Quartararo. Okay, we know the story: it’s only Friday morning, the rivals then improve more than the M1. But the start is certainly positive, better than other GPs, with Morbidelli and Quartararo always in front throughout the session. Good start.

HONDA VERY BAD



Remaining in Japan, Honda instead begins very bad: Marc Marquez, the fastest, is 17th at 1″597, with Joan Mir 19th, Takaaki Nakagai 21st and Iker Lecuona 23rd. Yesterday Marquez said it: “It will be tough here.” He knows he’s right…

APRILIA IN FOCUS



The Noale company has made some changes to try to better dispose of the heat, also introducing a sort of air duct (photo in the live feed) which reaches the tank from the fairing to bring some ventilation to the pilot: it had already been seen in India in one session, then this solution was abandoned.

Aleix Espargaro is seventh, but in the middle of the session he fell at the last corner (he was very wide, he still tried to lean to set the corner, but inevitably slipped): there was a backfire, some fire which caused the pilot to escape. Nothing special, more spectacular than harmful. Maverick Viñales, on the other hand, is 20th: yesterday, to be honest, he seemed unmotivated. Just an impression? Maybe not, seeing today’s result, which was decidedly negative.

KTM: BINDER IN DIFFICULTY



At Ktm, the Pol Espargaro is better, ninth, ahead of teammate Augusto Fernandez. Pol, who was the fastest among the KTM riders here also in the February tests, has two different bikes in the garage, one the same as the one from the tests and the latest version, to try to understand something more about the direction taken Austria.

In difficulty, at least according to the ranking, Brad Binder, only 18th. But he too is often behind in fP1.

AND BAUTISTA?



Upon returning to MotoGP after five years, with Michele Pirro’s GP23, the two-time SBK world champion, Alvaro Bautista, completed 15 laps, the best of which in 2’02″516 (ninth lap), at 3″003 from Martin and 0”979 from the third to last (behind him there is only Lecuona), Nakagami.

Maybe a little slower than expectedbut not even he can work miracles: if you don’t know MotoGP, it doesn’t give anyone any discounts.