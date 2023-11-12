Solo success for Enea Bastianini, ahead of Alex Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia, who gains three points on Jorge Martin: between the two, 14 points with two races to go. Other Italians: Marco Bezzecchi sixth, Franco Morbidelli seventh, Fabio Di Giannantonio ninth, Luca Marini tenth. Last Alvaro Bautista. Boring race: vote 6

November 12, 2023

Sepang – Last in qualifying in Thailand, on the top step of the podium two weeks later in Malaysia. He seemed to be in great difficulty – so much so that he was questioned for the official team -, Enea Bastianini he found it within himself strength to reactthanks to a technical change that in some ways can be compared to famous tank by Jorge Lorenzo in 2018: Bastianini’s tank is the Rear brake with thumb control.

“I didn’t put it together before because I’m one blockheadbut on this bike it does one big difference” Enea had said yesterday, when he returned unbeatable in braking and at the entrance to the curve, where in 2022 he made the difference and where in 2023 he became vulnerable. In Sepang, however, here is the last attempt, the use of the rear brake with the lever on the handlebar to be operated with the left thumb.

Today’s MotoGP is this: it just is very little to change the situation, to pass from last to first. Especially if you are a driver of the highest level and with great qualities like Bastianini, who thus becomes the fifth Ducati rider to win on Sundaythe sixth if Marquez’s successes in the sprint are added to the statistics. “I’m back? Let’s hope so” Aeneas smiled yesterday. Now we can remove the question mark: Bastianini is back.

Alex Marquez, another beautiful race



After yesterday’s victory, by separation, we expected a Alex Marquez very competitive and he wasthe only one who somehow resisted Bastianini’s supremacy and speed.

Alex started strongremained close to his rival for a few laps, then had to surrender to the evidence: his was still a valuable second place.

Bagnaia, two hot laps with Martin



Between the third and fourth lap we saw the only truly exciting challenge from the GP: Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martinin third and fourth position, they are passed four times – two on the third and two on the fourth lap – with Pecco demonstrating, once again, great character from the world champion.

They both wanted it stay in frontperhaps also due to the issue of tire temperature and pressure: Pecco succeeded, with strength, courage and determination. Bravo. The two had also had a close encounter already at the first corner after the start: both wanted to stay in front, both ended up wide, thus allowing Bastianini to immediately take the lead. He actually lost the challenge for third place, Martin’s GP ended there, which began to lose, until it was 1.5 seconds behind its rival for the title. Here Jorge was less explosive than usual, also slowed down by inevitable pressure.

I stand by my opinion: Bagnaia is more complete than Martin. But it’s not over.

Quartararo and Morbidelli deserve applause



In this difficult season, it is anomalous see the Yamaha as the best after Ducati: today they went strong both Fabio Quartararoquinto, both Franco Morbidelli seventh.

Good race, also because both managed to make some overtakes, with an M1 that was decidedly better on the ball than in other races. Here we saw a Yamaha clearly stronger than an embarrassing Honda, with Marc Marquez 13th at 27″079, which means much more than a second per lap slower than the winner.

It won’t be easy for Luca Marini with that bike. Thinking about Marquez’s race and that of Morbidelli, it makes me a little angry to think about what happened in QP: if Franco had managed to do a good lap without the “cinema” with Marc, he could have started further forward and had an even better race.

KTM is saved with Miller, Aprilia sinks



The Austrian House, for once, relies on Jack Miller to gain a low eighth place, mentre Brad Binder And fell almost immediately.

The Aprilia disappeared, as often happens in non-European races. Why does this happen? The CEO of Aprilia Racing explains it Massimo Rivolaguest of the 139th episode of #atuttogas, the podcast Moto.it are online.

Bautista last



Alvaro Bautista it closed in last place his return to MotoGP, also behind Iker Lecuona. Lecuona in SBK is much slower than Bautista, yet here he has almost always been faster.

Why? Because Lecuona has already done some races in MotoGP and with Michelins: it makes a big difference.