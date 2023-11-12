Sepang – There’s a lot in this victory of Enea Bastianini. There’s a great story to tell after one “disastrous” seasonto put it in his words.

There is the determination of a boy from extraordinary talentbut what it requires special attention to be expressed. There is the response of the champion who saw himself questioned, not even too covertly. There is the revenge of the pilot who with the official Ducati team he often had a difficult relationshipfirst as an opponent trying to beat Francesco Bagnaiathen as a direct protagonist who struggled to fit in and is now forced to convince the top management to keep it also in 2024.

“It wasn’t a difficult season, but disastrous. I had too many accidentsso much pain, it was almost impossible to train for three months and if you don’t do that you can’t be fast in MotoGP. Yesterday, after the sprint, I saw that we could improve and this gave me a boost, I started with a great mentality from the first corner. Thus the first victory of the year arrived, also thanks to the team’s work”

What was the key to the victory?

“Stay in front. When you’re trailing someone, everything becomes more difficult due to tire pressure and overtaking those in front of you. Alex Marquez put a lot of pressure on me until 5-6 laps from the end, then I managed to gain a bit of a margin”

There are rumors of a possible exchange between you and Martin: how do you see it?

“It’s simple: Jorge is having a great season, I’m not, but I know the reason, even if it’s difficult to explain everything. Let’s say I sent a little message to Ducati: I don’t know what they will do. I was confirmed at Misano, inside the garage now I feel good, even with Pecco”

Yesterday you were a team player; Did going immediately to command free you from the embarrassment of having to manage an uncomfortable situation?

“I work for Ducati: yesterday it wasn’t important for me to pass Pecco, because he is fighting for the championship. But today I was competitive for the victory, I only thought about achieving a success that was fundamental for me. There are occasions when you have to think about the team and yesterday was one of those.”

What was the first feeling when you crossed the finish line, 420 days (and 23 GPs…) after your last victory?

“It was an explosion of emotions, of anger, outburst: one thing after another. But I was really finished, I had a hard time celebrating. It was a nice liberation after such a shitty year: it was needed”

Why anger?

“Because nothing came of it: I changed a lot of things, but I didn’t see any improvements. This weekend, something changed: definitely the head makes the difference, but when you have confidence in something it’s different, you can express yourself 100% and I did it in this race. The anger is for that: for not having succeeded before; for all that happened to me; for everything I’ve been through, which many don’t know.”

Bagnaia said: Bastianini was the one who deserved this success the most, also due to the situation outside the team.

“I don’t know if I was doubted, I only hear about this thing in the press room, not inside the garage. Today I gave a small answer, but, obviously, Jorge did the whole championship like this, I only did one race. There were some problems that weren’t my fault: I can’t be judged for what we did this year.”

In the #atuttogas podcast on Moto.it a few months ago, you declared: “I can win a race”. At the time it seemed like something impossible: did you really believe it?

“I never say things just to say them, if I said it it’s because I was 99% sure I could do it. I knew there were leads coming along, like this one, that could help me. This also made me take a step forward on a mental level: I really arrived here with the desire to do well. I didn’t think so well: nice”

Who helped you the most in these difficult times?

“My family was always close to me, my girlfriend (Alice, NDA) washed me for about twenty days (after the accident, Enea couldn’t move), she was always with me in the house, without ever going out . About her Our heads were exploding about her… I think it’s right to dedicate this victory to her, to my mother and my father. But most of all to Alice: she suffered what I suffered”