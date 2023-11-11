Sepang – Smiling, finally. It’s the first time in 2023. “Am I back? I hope so…” he says Enea Bastianini definitely satisfied.

On this track, he was always strong last year he had played it with Francesco Bagnaia, who this time didn’t even try to attack in the final.

“It’s certainly a beautiful day, much better than yesterday. We made a lot of changes, especially in my riding style. For the first time, I used the rear brake with thumb control on the handlebar: it works very well, for the GP23 it is a great help. It was nice to get through Q1 and then take third place in Q2, but I didn’t expect to finish fourth in the race, even though I had kept a good pace in FP2. I believe that tomorrow we can improve further”

How much did you need a performance like this?

“Very. Unfortunately, the Portimao accident affected my season a lot, I know what my potential is. Sometimes, however, by trying to do more you don’t reach your goal, in fact you get the opposite result. Now we’ve gone back on the setup and I really enjoyed myself today. We also modified the engine braking, set up very differently compared to my habits and what we did in 2022. I had to be able to brake the bike better and the changes made are helping me”

Does the way you drive change much?

“Yes, especially in the race, when you’re with the other riders: it took me 2-3 laps to understand how to do it. I had a good challenge with the two KTM riders, Binder is always tough to overtake, because he breaks away very fast”

How did it go with Bagnaia, could you have tried?

“I had decided to stay behind, it was the best thing for me and for him, also for the issue of tire pressure. We weren’t in great shape with the front, so for tomorrow we need to improve in this aspect. Overtaking Pecco on the last lap was difficult, because he too, like Binder, brakes very late: it would have been a risk. Today my goal wasn’t the podium, I’ll try tomorrow”

Enea, why did you think about the rear thumb brake first?

“Because I’m a blockhead! I mounted it in 2022, but I had never used it, I didn’t think it was essential, but on this bike it makes the difference. In today’s MotoGP, details are increasingly important and this one with the brake is one of those that can change the way you ride”

How happy are you?

“A lot, my mood has changed after a difficult period: when you manage to do something, you realize that you are capable of doing it. Today I understood and made the team understand what I need”

There was a good collaboration with Pecco, even in qualifying.

“We worked well, today we did all the FP2 together: for me now it’s essential to have him as a reference. He was good at this, it’s not a given considering that the title is being played for.”