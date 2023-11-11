After the sprint race I send a message to Carlo Pernat (well done Enea, he was in second place!) e he calls me from Sepang to reiterate once more that there is a contractthat at the end of August Ducati had the possibility of confirming Bastianini in the internal team also for the second year and they did so…

And Ciabatti? Why does Martin come up with this possibility today?

“I can’t really explain it – says Pernat – even if I understand that, if Martin wins the title, it would be a problem to leave him in Pramac: the sponsors would want him internal. And I would also be willing to negotiate, despite our contract being armored. Enea he doesn’t really want to know, he wants to stay where he is, but I say let’s talk about it. Even if there are millions dancing. But now this world has gone crazy, contracts falling apart, millions leaving, Honda still doesn’t have a rider in November …”

Exactly, couldn’t it be that Honda is late because it’s chasing a rider that’s difficult to get, like Martin? Maybe Ciabatti really should have made those statements today…

“Everything is possible, but my interpretation is more banal: too many people are simply not up to the task”