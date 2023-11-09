Sepang – It’s laid back as a tourist on holiday, but it is determined as a three-time world champion (one title in 125 and two in SBK): Alvaro Bautista he transmits great positivity and serenity on the eve of his return to MotoGP, five years after his last race in this championship.

“I came here without it no expectations as for the result: I just want to have fun with this Ducati. Sepang is a circuit that I really like, but it is also quite complicated: the objective is to find confidence with the bike and try to keep a good pace. I repeat: I have no expectations for the result.”

Is what Pedrosa did as a wild card, fourth in Misano, repeatable?

“It’s clear that his performance puts pressure… Our situation, however, is very different: he knows MotoGP very well and is always on the track, he lacked race pace; I, on the other hand, am used to competition, but I don’t know this bike. In short, we’re the opposite: I’m not saying it was easier for him, but I only used this Ducati in two tests, one of which was truly dedicated to me”

Let’s continue with the comparisons and putting pressure on you: many remember when Bayliss, as SBK world champion, won in Valencia in 2006 as a wild card…

“Now it’s very different from then: first of all, today everyone has the same tyres, while in 2006 there were some who had Bridgestones, like Ducati, and some who had Michelins. In short, there was a technical difference. I believe that today it is impossible to repeat what Bayliss did then, also because the level is very high: there are 20 riders in one second. As far as I’m concerned, it’s not the result that counts, but the performance over the weekend.”

When did you decide to do this race?

“I did two tests at Misano, but in the second, I actually replaced Michele Pirro, so it wasn’t dedicated to me. In June I rode with good consistency and good sensations with the bike: it was on that occasion that we decided to do this race”

How different is this Ducati from the one you used in 2018?

“Very much, also because at the time I was racing in a satellite team with a very different bike from the official one, so much so that when I replaced Jorge Lorenzo on the GP18 in the Australian GP I went much better. This is a completely different Ducati and another MotoGP: the feeling is that the rider has less control of the bike, he has less ability to manage certain situations”

Can tires other than SBK be a problem?

“They work in the opposite way: with the Pirellis you have more confidence, it’s easier to understand the limit, while with the Michelins you have much more support, more stability, but you have less information on when you go beyond, it’s easier to overcome the limit without the pilot notices”

Would rain possibly be an advantage or a disadvantage?

“I have never tried this bike on water, it could be a problem”

We saw that Giulio Nava is here: will he be your technical chief?

“No, the technical chief is that of the test team, Marco Palmerini, who knows this bike very well. Giulio is here because he knows me very well, so he can be a help”