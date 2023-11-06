The Spanish rider is still recovering from the second operation on his injured leg at Mugello

November 6, 2023

Iker Lecuona will replace Alex Rins in both the Malaysian and Qatar GPs. The LCR team made this known. For Rins there is still time to convalesce after the second operation he underwent a few days ago on his leg injured at Mugello.

For Lecuona two more GPs in MotoGP with LCR after those at Silverstone, the Red Bull Ring and Montmelò.

For Rins it is about the 12th and 13th GP skipped in the season.