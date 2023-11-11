The words of the winner of the Sprint, his second of the season

Sepang – Alex Marquez he won his second Sprint of the season after Silverstone. A very convincing performance. These were his words on Saturday afternoon.

“This is definitely it more beautiful than the first, because I conquered it in the dry. I knew I could have a good opportunity today, but I didn’t think I could do it so much difference in sprinting. I honestly am a little surprised for the result, even though I had kept an excellent pace in FP2: I believed, however, that Martin and Bagnaia they would have been closer”.

On Sunday…

“I think I can be competitive in the race too. We were a bit aggressive with the tire pressure, not thinking of staying in front for the whole GP”

On the two contenders for the world championship…

“With Martin and Bagnaia I was very careful when overtaking, honestly I have great respect for two riders who are competing for the world championship: for this reason, I overtook them in points where I knew I had a margin if I had made a mistake, I didn’t take any risk. Today I ended up managing to conserve the tyres: at the start of the season, I was the one who wore them the most among the Ducati riders, now I’m the most careful one”

Morbidelli’s words



“Once upon a time – attacks the Yamaha rider – if the one in front didn’t want to lead, whoever followed him it passed and ended there. Now is different”. Especially if the person following is Marc Marquez.

Morbidelli continues with his consideration.

“Once upon a time, “disrespect” among pilots was limited to last five laps of a race, now it’s been like this since the first second of FP1. Maybe the pressure has changed, we are all closer, the competition is very high. Marquez wanted to attack, I didn’t want him to do so because he often manages to get through to Q2 using this tactic. I was second at the time, pulling it would have meant a probable loss of position. Staying there playing with Marquez didn’t help, but if he had gone to Q2 thanks to my support I would have taken it a lot”.

Marquez: “It’s always been done like this”

For Marc Marquez, however, eh all normal.

“Franco and I have played a little, in a difficult moment for both of us and in a championship situation in which we have nothing to lose. Unfortunately it went badly: a shame, because in FP2 I had kept a good pace. These things happened in the past and they also happen now: it is normal for a slower rider to follow a faster one, I hope in 2024 to be me again the one followed”.

That’s right for him. The regulation doesn’t prohibit it, so he’s right. But is it right for an eight-time world champion to do this? For me no.