The HRC manager shocks everyone with an interview in which he clearly says that the choice of Mir’s partner is still up in the air. Puig’s comment on all the names released: Aldeguer, Diggia, Marini, Vinales and Pol Espargaro

November 10, 2023

An interview that seems so sincere that it borders, once again, on self-harm. Alberto Puig responded to DAZN Espana regarding the possible replacement for Marc Marquez.

The situation has been defined “grave” by Puig himself who explained however never having spoken con Fermin Aldeguer and not to look at Moto2 riders for HRC.

Same goes for Iker Lecuona: “He has a contract with Superbike.”

They are Fabio Di Giannantonio: “It’s in the grid, it’s an option.”

They are Luca Marini Puig was vague: “We investigated a bit… there are not too many options, but some. Most of the riders have a contract… it’s complicated, contracts would have to be broken.”

Also Maverick Vinales “It’s in the grid.”

Journalist’s question: Paul Espargaro could this be an option because you know the bike? “Yes, it’s an option.”

Finally: “We haven’t decided yet, the situation is very serious. We will have to have a driver for Valencia.”