The 2023 world vice champion didn’t feel very comfortable with the new GP24, he crashed twice and only achieved the 15th time

November 30, 2023

After a victorious Saturday Sunday Jorge Martin he saw his dream of becoming world champion vanish. Two days later, on the Tuesday test, he appeared nervous and not entirely motivated.

Two falls with the GP24 and at the end of the day Martin only achieved the 15esimo tempo.

“It wasn’t mandatory to think about the weather today. I’ve taken enough risks this season and risking another crash didn’t make sense. I limited myself to lapping with the medium tyre.”

“I started with enthusiasm – added Martin -. I felt good, I was in first place and I crashed. I pushed a little too much with the mediums, which at that moment were not the right tires because he was doing it a little too cold”.

The second accident was different: “I didn’t understand why I fell. We had a problem but we don’t know what it was. My rear wheel locked coming out of the pits and I fell. From then on it was difficult for me regain confidence. It was annoying to lose the confidence I had had all weekend, but I managed to run at 30.0 on worn tyres, I did two or three very good laps. However, today was complicated.”

On the new bike, the GP24: “I had a bit of a strange feeling with the new bike, I think there was something wrong on an electronic level. I couldn’t tell if there had been any improvements. I noticed more power, but the throttle connection was strange. I think something didn’t work well. A bit of a strange day… I only appreciated the greater power of the engine, but we need to understand when cornering why the bike wasn’t working well.”

In the morning Martin e Marc Marquez they exchanged their helmets, then Jorge observed and give of ’93 with Ducati, and he did a discovery: “I wasn’t impressed with the performance, we knew he would be fast. After the first few laps, I couldn’t wait to see his data. I was very surprised by it very similar style we have. My team told me “we looked and it seems like you are the same, same driver”. I looked and yes, we do braking in a very similar wayas well as the trajectories. I learned little things and I hope to learn more from him. It’s a challenge, a motivation.”