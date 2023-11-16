The 2004 class is taking the same steps as the two greatest in MotoGP. Let’s analyze their numbers in detail and make some reflections

November 16, 2023

Pedro Acosta, at 19, he became Moto2 world champion, two years after the Moto3 title. Alone three years of the MotoGP championship Acosta obtained 2 titles.

And that’s something that neither Rossi nor Marquez succeeded.

The Italian had won two titles in four yearsa year later than Acosta (he won the 250 Vale at 20 years old).

Marquez, on the other hand, made his debut at a very young age in 125, and the title in the minor class came in his third year, while the one in Moto2 in his second (he could have also arrived as a rookie without the injury that brought him his first double vision…). For MM two titles in five years.

Acosta and Marquez they won two titles at 19, Rossi at 20.

Fun fact: Acosta’s first year in the world championship was Valentino Rossi’s last.

GPs contested, podiums and victories



At 20 years old, after the 250 title, Rossi he had run 60 GP. He had won 26 (43% wins) and ended up on the podium 36 volte (60%).

At 19, after the Moto2 title, Marquez he had run 84 GP. He had won 26 (31% of victories) and ended up on the podium 39 volte (46%).

At 19, after the Moto2 title, Acosta he raced 54 GPs. He won some 16 (29% wins) and ended up on the podium 27 volte (50%).

Some reflections



Acosta he is, among the three, the one who employed the fewer years and GPs to win two world championships.

Rossi though it’s the one with the better percentages both in terms of GPs won and podiums achieved.

Marquez for his part, he is the one who started racing in the world championship before the others, two years earlier, at 15 compared to 17 for the other two.

Acosta’s future



Now Acosta is ready to start his own route in MotoGP. He will do it with one KTM while the other two started with one Honda which, at that time, both in 2000 and 2013, was the strongest bike or in any case one of the strongest.

Acosta is in one similar situation: KTM is strong but Ducati is stronger. In any case, Binder proves to be competitive.

It’s impossible to say here what career Acosta will have in MotoGP and how great he will become.

For now, although this year has exceeded 300 points and it seemed like he won the world championship with two GPs to spare less dominant compared to what he showed in Moto3.

Let’s be clear: the world championship won by Acosta in Moto2 was won in clear waybut Pedro never gave the idea of ​​being the absolute ruler. She controlled, she managed and she was superior but he didn’t win at willas Rossi and Marquez did in 1999 and 2012.

Another element to take into consideration: Acosta won the world championship with the team Garlic, the same one that brought success (and then in MotoGP with KTM) to the last two Moto2 winners: Gardner and Augusto Fernandez. In short, he was in the best team by far, even if the best riders, as Agostini says, race with the best bikes.

Dear Pedro Acosta, we are all waiting for you in MotoGP. It’s clear that you don’t want to be the new Marquez or the new Rossi but you just want to be Acosta. But for now you are walking in the same path as these two greats.