Zam’s analysis as the Malaysian weekend has just ended

November 13, 2023

What were the keys to the GP?



The first curve. Both Martin and Bagnaia exaggerated their braking at the first corner to stay in the lead: they ended up wide and so Bastianini slipped in;

Bastianini’s determination. In the sprint, Enea understood that she could win by taking a step forward. She did it, that’s her success;

Third/fourth lap. In two laps, Bagnaia/Martin overtook each other four times, with Pecco managing to maintain third position; determinant;

Tire pressure. By now she has become decisive on the outcome of the race; in Malaysia someone was able to “play” on the pressure, this made the difference;

Fastest laps (in brackets the lap in which it was obtained)



1. A. Marquez 1’58”979 (3); 2. Bastianini 1’59”061 (3); 3. Bagnaia 1’59”259; 4. Martin 1’59”510; 5. Binder 1’59”558 (3); 6. Morbidelli 1’59”631 (3); 7. Bezzecchi 1’59”646 (2); 8. Miller 1’59”684 (2); 9. Di Giannantonio 1’59”737 (3); 10. Quartararo 1’59”850 (2).

Comparison 2022/2023



Pole position: Martin/Bagnaia 1’57”790/1’57”491

Fast lap in the race: Martin/A.Marquez 1’59”634/1’58”979

Total race duration: Bagnaia/Bastianini 40’14”332/39’59”137

Consideration: Fabio Quartararo finished the GP in 40’14″137: in 2022 he would have won the GP, but his improvement compared to last year is imperceptible: in 2022 he finished the GP in 40’17″105, therefore 2″968 slower than today.

Important GP laps



nf

Comparison between teammates (sprint+race, only counts when both drivers are on the track)



Bagnaia/Bastianini 15/3; Bezzecchi/Marini: 21/9; Martin/Zarco: 29/5; A.Espargaro/Vinales: 18/17; M.Marquez/Mir: 17/3; Quartararo/Morbidelli: 24/11; Miller/Binder: 10/23

Positions recovered/lost at the start by some drivers (sprint/race)



Bagnaia 0/-2; A.Espargaro -1/+1; Vinales -3/-1; Binder +1/-4; Martin -1/-2 ; Oliveira -2/0; Zarco +4/-1; Bezzecchi -1/+1; M. Marquez +7/+5; Mir -1/-1; Quartararo -10/+1; Marines -4/-3; Di Giannantonio -4/+2; Bastianini -2/+2: A.Marquez +2/+2; Miller +6/+4

Sprint races ranking



1. Martin 144; 2. Bagnaia 130; 3. Binder 97; 4. Bezzecchi 84; 5. A.Espargaro 48; 6. Marini 47; 7. Miller 47; 8.Viñales 44; 9. A. Marquez 43; 10. Zarco 34;

Sunday race ranking



Bagnaia 282; 2.Martin 254; 3. Bezzecchi 239; 4. Zarco 164; 5. Binder 157; 6. A.Espargaro 149; 7. Quartararo 139; 8. Viñales 131; 9. Marini 124; 10. Miller 109.

Here, after 18 GPs, are my percentages on the favorite for the title:



Bagnaia 60%, Martin 40%

Who wins the Malaysian GP? Here’s how readers voted up to five minutes before the start of the MotoGP

Bagnaia 48%; Martin 27%; Bastianini 11%; A. Marquez 10%; Binder 4%.

Some statistics



Enea Bastianini hadn’t won since the 2022 Aragon GP, ​​420 and 23 GPs (like his number!) ago;

Bastianini is the seventh rider to win this year in MotoGP after Bagnaia, Bezzecchi, Rins, Martin, A.Espargaro and Zarco;

Ducati: 5 riders have won at least one race, to which must be added the success of A.Marquez in the sprint. So only Di Giannantonio and Marini never climbed onto the top step of the podium between Saturday and Sunday;

Acosta is the second youngest ever to win the middle category title: only Pedrosa has won the title (250) younger;

No one had won two titles in the first three years of the world championship

Acosta is the second rider, after A.Marquez, to win the Moto3 and Moto2 titles;

In three years of world championship, Acosta took part in 54 GPs, won 16, finished on the podium 27 times, has 5 poles and won two world titles

Three reasons to remember the GP



Veijer’s victory;

Acosta’s world title;

Bastianini’s return to victory

Three sentences from the GP



1) Fabio Quartararo: “In 2024 there won’t be a warning for the tires, but an immediate penalty? Stupid”

2) Jorge Martin: “The tire technicians count more than the driver”

3) Aleix Espargaro: “Tyre pressure? A nightmare!”

Declared public



Friday: 21,364

Saturday: 70,911

Sunday: 90,637

Total: 182.912

I said it



Luca Boscoscuro (Thursday): “Aldeguer? As far as I know, he remains with me”

Who, so far, has been found with irregular tire pressure?



2 times: A.Espargaro

1 time: Vinales; Pedrosa; Bezzecchi; Morbidelli; R. Fernandez; Martin; M. Marquez; P. Espargaro; Bagnaia; Bastianini; Marini; Lecuona; Bautista