It takes effect immediately, the Houses will be divided into 4 groups, depending on the points obtained

November 27, 2023

On the post-Valencia Monday, MotoGP announced the new concession system for the Houses.

The choice to introduce a new concession system for the builders it was decided for mainly help Honda and Yamahain great difficulty.

The new system comes into force immediately.

It was approved by the Grand Prix Commission before the Valencia GP and is about test days and pilots, wildcard appearances, number of engines, engine specifications and blocks, aerodynamic updates e number of tyres provided for testing.

HOW DOES IT WORK. Factories will be classified into four groups – A, B, C or D – depending on percentage of possible maximum constructor points that they have accumulated in each window.

A novelty is that they are expected two windows in which the performance of each factory is evaluated: from the first event to the last event of the season and from the first event after the summer tests to the last event before the summer tests of the following season.

This allows factories to get, or losemore their concessions quickly based on their most recent form, ensuring that the competition can remain the as balanced as possible.

All the Houses, through the MSMA, they approved the proposal.

Below is one summary table

The concessions are calculated in two windows:

Window 1: From the first event to the last event of the season.

Window 2: From the first event after summer testing to the last event before the start of summer testing in the following season.

If a manufacturer change position During Window 2, the following permissions are granted:

Immediately

– The allowance for test tires will be reduced/increased according to their rank, unless the manufacturer has already used more tires than the number they have been reduced to

– Private tests with or without pilots under contract

– Test on any GP circuit or three circuits nominated by the manufacturer for the remainder of the season

– Wildcards increased or decreased. This includes the cancellation of any wildcards already approved by the GPC for the period following the testing ban.

– Aerodynamic upgrades will be reduced/increased based on their rank (unless the manufacturer has already used more aerodynamic specs than the reduced ones).

– If upgrading from C rank to D rank: increased engine allowance, free engine specs, and one additional aerodynamic upgrade allowed if a previous interaction is discarded

For the following season:

– If moving from D grade to C grade: reduced engine allowance, frozen engine specs unless manufacturer reverts to D grade by the end of the season.