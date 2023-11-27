Let’s retrace the season just ended, highlighting the most important passages!

November 27, 2023

In the end he won Pecco Bagnaia but how many some have happened in this season! Let’s retrace it a bit with some links that take us back to the salient facts of this 2023.

Until today, November 27th, we have achieved 1512 articles about the 2023 season. That means 32 articles per week, Meaning what 4.5 per day. If you want to retrace the entire season backwards you can do it starting here, page 108.

At the beginning of the season we all wondered if really Marc Marquez was physically fit again. In January he said yes (and so did the surgeon), now it seems we can all say it: physically he is fine. Then his series came out on Amazon.

Meanwhile three of the nine pilots who had never won a GP in MotoGP managed to do so in 2023.

Then the season finally began.

The start of the championship!



In the first GP of the year Marc Marquez takes pole but Pecco Bagnaia wins the first Sprint in history and the long race.

It arrives in Argentina first victory for Marco Bezzecchiand the first fall in the competition of Bagnaia: the Argentine one, over 20 weekends, it’s the only one where Pecco doesn’t go up at least once on the podium. To say the continuity he had.

Meanwhile Marquez and Bastianini are injured after Portugal and in Texas wins surprise Alex Rins on Honda. Bagnaia wastes again in the match.

In Jerez Binder wins on Saturday, Bagnaia on Sunday but it is surprising Dani Pedrosa, sixth in the Sprint and seventh in the race.

Then there is Le Mans, France. Bezzecchi is still first on Sunday but on Saturday there is Martin’s first high note in the Sprint.

In all this we also start talking, in May, of Marc Marquez who could leave Honda. It is assumed at the end of 2024 but everything will happen much faster…

At Mugello double by Peccoin Germany Martin’s first double while in Olanda Cloth wins on Saturday and comes second on Sunday, with Bagnaia which does the opposite.

The Aprilia victory, and the turning point: Sunday in Barcelona



At Silverstone it is Aleix Espargaro to win. This year only him, twice, and Alex Rins, they managed to be the first to bring a non-Ducati bike to the finish line of the long race.

The calm before the storm is represented by Pecco Bagnaia who scores a double in Austria. Then comes Barcelona where Aleix Espargaro scores a double, well done!, and where Pecco Bagnaia’s world championship changes: the accident is dramatic and only after Valencia will Bagnaia admit that unconsciously it affected his performance.

The fact is that Pecco, who has over 60 points ahead of Martin, is experiencing a second part of the season opposite to 2022: from hunter to prey with the Spaniard lining up many victories.

Mandalika Saturday and the start of a boxing match



From the San Marino Sprint to the Indonesia Sprint, 7 races, Martin wins 6 times and comes second the other time. On Saturday Mandalika is first in the standings but then on Sunday, when he is on the run, wrong and fall, and Bagnaia wins.

From there a sort of boxing challenge begins, in Australia it seems that Martin could win the race but the tire is wrong and on the last lap he goes from first to fifth, Bagnaia second. + 27 Pecco.

In Thailand, however, Martin scores a double: 37 points against i 23 of Bagnaia. The Italian is ahead of 14.

For the last three weekends Martin does better on Saturday, Bagnaia on Sunday: this is how Pecco goes on to win the world championship.

Martin takes second and fourth in Malaysia, Bagnaia third-third.

In Qatar Martin placed first-tenth and Bagnaia fifth-second.

Valencia, Martin first-fallen, Bagnaia fifth first. The title is by Pecco!