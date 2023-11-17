The 140th episode of #atuttogas, online on moto.it and on the main podcast platforms starting from 9am on Sunday 19 November, features Enea’s father as a guest, who tells us how his passion for motorbikes was born, the first successes and how the very difficult period before the victory in Malaysia was dealt with

November 17, 2023

Losail – Unlike other fathers of pilots, Emilio Bastianini is passionate, but not “sick” of motorbikes. He comes to the GPs, but not to all of them, he follows Enea, always with great discretion, he helps him, he indulges him. “It was a very difficult time, I must thank Alice (the girlfriend), my mother and my father: they helped me a lot” said Enea after the Sepang triumph. Santa Emilio is intimidated when it comes to this, he doesn’t want to take credit, he is happy to stay behind the scenes. Then, however, during the recording of the podcast he loosens up, relaxes and tells a lot of pleasant things about his son.

“I’ve never raced, I’ve never gone on the track, I had a motorbike like many others, but nothing more. However certain attitudes of Enea convinced me to take him to try minibikes, which I didn’t even know existed… They advised me to go to Cattolica, where they rented motorbikes with training wheels: it was really his passion. But my wife would have liked her to do ballet… I never thought he would get to where he got to.”

Santa Bastianini retraces the continuation of his career (“He went to the school where Pasini and Simoncelli had already gone, the principal gave us a hand…”), his problems with money (“Up until the minibikes everyone helps you, but then it becomes difficult; I’m a street vendor, I sell underwear, I couldn’t do itfor me even the CIV was impossible”), the great qualities of Aeneas (“Anyone who knew what he was doing could see what he could do”), the arrival in the world championship thanks to Fausto Gresini.

Then the title in Moto2 (“Two wonderful years: when Enea won the world championship I was on the track and I didn’t know he was champion”), the first victory in MotoGP (“I still get emotional now”). So the very difficult period of early 2023 (“It wasn’t easy, you worry about your son: after the accident he had, I was already happy that he was back on his motorbike”), the difficulties of the whole family in trying to help their son. Emilio also talks about the relationship with the team, the difficulty of the separation from Alberto Giribuola and the relationship with Marco Rigamonti.

Many emotions that Emilio Bastianini conveys in the 140th episode of #atuttogas, online on Moto.it and on the main podcast platforms starting from 9 am on Sunday 19 November.

