The Ducati Spaniard raced in the MotoGP in Sepang with a C6-C7 cervical hernia and a C5-C6 disc protrusion, consequences of a high side crash which he suffered in the Jerez SBK tests.

November 22, 2023

“Now I can say it – he declared Alvaro Bautista in Sepangat the end of the MotoGP round – in Sepang – it was a really difficult three days for me. It wasn’t so much the pain, but the lack of strength in my left arm that limited me. Once home I will do more in-depth checks.” And in recent days in Madrid the Ducati Spaniard underwent tests carried out by Dr. Angel Villamor which explained the loss of strength and paresthesias in his left upper limb which appeared after the fall at the Jerez tests and also during the Grand Prix of Malaysia. Alvaro suffers from a C6-C7 cervical hernia and a C5-C6 disc protrusion. UFurther specialist tests have been scheduled in the next few days with the aim of establishing any damage due to nerve compression at the cervical level.

The high side that caused all this happened on Tuesday, October 31st, on the morning of the first day of Superbike testing in Jerez. The Andalusian track was not perfectly dry and had some damp patches in some places. In the last corner that leads onto the finishing straight, Bautista put the wheels of his Panigale V4 right on one of these wetlands and was catapulted into the air. “I was scared,” he told us at the end of the first day of testing, “and I was afraid I’d hurt myself because I went high.” At the moment the only consequence seemed to be just a little pain in the neck, so much so that Bautista completed both sessions the following day, but now the tests have revealed problems that will certainly require treatment and which Let’s hope they don’t compromise the start of the next season of the 2022 and 2023 WorldSBK Champion.