The driver born in 1996 had a good debut season with one pole, two podiums and two victories in the Sprint. He was also the only one of the seven to ride a Ducati. How did Miller, Oliveira, Raul Fernandez, Mir, Rins and P.Espargaro fare in the end?

November 30, 2023

The championship is over, time to take stock. This is the fourth and final update on the mini-championship of 7 drivers which changed bikes between 2022 and 2023 (find the other five articles on this topic in the related sections).

We remember that and 7 pilots who changed bikes between 2022 and 2023 were: Jack Miller (Ducati-KTM), Miguel Oliveira (KTM-Aprilia), Raul Fernandez (KTM-Aprilia), Alex Marquez (Honda-Ducati), Alex Rins (Suzuki-Honda), Paul Espargaro (Honda-KTM) e Joan Mir (Suzuki-Honda).

Next year, 2024, they will be instead cinque: again Alex Rins (Honda-Yamaha)Marc Marquez (Honda-Ducati)Luca Marini (Ducati-Honda)Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha-Ducati)Johann Zarco (Ducati-Honda). Of course we will follow them.

But let’s see how this 2023 went.

Failed



Mir: The 2020 world champion admitted that he even seriously thought about quitting, given the difficulties encountered with the 2023 RC213V. Then, after a disastrous year (only a fifth place in India), a ray of sunshine arrived in testing. Vote 4.5

Paul Espargaro: bad luck took care of failing him, starting on Friday in Portimao. That dramatic accident affected his career and led him to choose to end it. He will be a test rider for KTM. Vote 5

Limbo



Raul Fernandez: first part of the season insufficient, the second with some appearances in the top 10 and in Q2. First part of season 4, second part 6.5. The average is 5+. He has another year to try again

Miguel Oliveira: He too, like Pol, was hit hard by bad luck and was involved in several accidents in which he was also seriously hurt. For three quarters of the season when he was there he did well (6.5), the last part of the year he disappeared, perhaps also due to the problems with the team (5). The average is 5/6

Jack Miller: he could have finished on a high note, winning in Valencia and becoming the first rider in the MotoGP era to win with three different manufacturers (Honda, Ducati and KTM). Instead he fell. His season, from what we understand, was also important for what he brought to the team in terms of experience (7), but also for the speed shown especially in qualifying (7). He did less well in races, where he often started strong and then finished behind or didn’t finish (5). The average is 6+

Promoted



Alex Rins: no matter what anyone says, he is the only one who took a Honda to victory. And this is already enough for sufficiency, given the general performance of the RC213V. There remains the big regret of having only seen it for a third of the season due to the very serious injury had at Mugello. What could he have done? Would he have replaced MM in HRC? Possible. We will see him again next year in this mini championship. His rating for me is 7

Alex Marquez: fairly constant season in the top 10 (after the first races he said, we are top 8, therefore expectations confirmed). Plus several good peaks: pole and podium in Argentina, Sprint victory at Silverstone and in Malaysia, where he finished second in the race. 7.5 season but it must be remembered that of all seven he is the only one who has ridden a Ducati (e.g among the Ducatists has arrived sixth out of eight: Bagnaia, Martin, Bezzecchi, Zarco, Marini, Alex, Diggia and Bastianini)

The ranking of seven, first Alex Marquez!



1° Alex Marquez: 177 points (2 podiums and two sprint wins, nono in the general classification, he was 11th five races ago)

2° Jack Miller: 163 points (3 podiums between sprints and races, 11th in the general classification, he was ninth)

3rd Miguel Oliveira: 76 points (16th in the general classification, he was 13th)

4° Alex Rins: 54 points (1 win and a podium in the sprint, 19 situation in the general classification, he was 17th)

5° Raul Fernandez: 51 points (20th in the general classification, he was 19th)

6th Joan Mir: 26 points (22esimo in the general classification, he was 22nd)

7° Pol Espargaro: 15 points (23esimo in the general classification, he was 23rd)

Conclusions and expectations for these seven in 2024



In the end Alex Marquez he had a very good season with a good ending, in parallel with his teammate Diggia. In 2024 the minor will have a rather cumbersome companion. I can’t imagine how he will fare: he will motivate or demotivate him.

Alex Rins he fulfilled his dream of returning to an official team, on a motorbike, moreover, which has many similarities with the Suzuki. He is confident, Quartararo less so. It will be nice to see the challenge between the two.

Jack Miller he is confirmed in the official team but a certain Pedro Acosta is eager to join GasGas. The Australian is called to have a great season which he would like to mean: podiums and won some races.

Per Raul Fernandez the 2024 it will be the third season of MotoGP: it must convince.

Miguel Oliveira At a certain point he seemed like the perfect driver for HRC, but instead he remained (reluctantly?) in Noale. He has a lot of potential and could also aspire to the official saddle, he can get there.

Joan Mir: difficult to say anything about Mir. Never at ease this year, except in India, a new track for everyone, in 2024 he is called to lead the development of the bike together with Marini. Let’s see what happens.

Paul Espargaro he ends his adventure as a regular MotoGP rider at 32, he will probably make some substitutions or wild cards.

His numbers:

10 seasons in MotoGP

3 driven motorbikes (Yamaha, KTM and Honda)

8 podiums (one second place and seven third places, 6 with KTM and two with Honda)

5° as best final placement, in 2020

He won the Moto2 world championship in 2013.